Yorkshire man shares the realities of care after being forced to relocate to access a Parkinson’s nurse

A Yorkshire man living with Parkinson’s has featured in a new Parkinson’s UK film on the inequalities of care, following reports that one in five people with Parkinson’s are missing out on the vital expert care that they need.

Hugh, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 46 years old, felt forced to move to areas after being told that it was extremely unlikely he would be seen by a Parkinson’s nurse.

Parkinson’s specialists are a lifeline for the 153,000 people in the UK living with Parkinson’s, including around 11,450 in Yorkshire. Nonetheless, similar to Hugh, over 30,000 people with the condition lack access to them.

There are fewer than 400 Parkinson's nurses across the UK, and 30% could retire in the next five years. The film forms part of Parkinson’s UK’s Nurse Appeal, which aims to raise £9m to fund Parkinson's nurses and other specialists across the UK.

Speaking of his reasons for moving and featuring in the film, Hugh said: “I felt desperate following my diagnosis, there was no information or anyone to talk to. We moved house just to get access to care. I am a mechanic and run my own business, people rely on me. The medication and support from a Parkinson’s nurse made a huge difference. The service they provide is vital.”

Since 1996, Parkinson’s UK has already invested more than £15 million into funding, training and supporting Parkinson’s nurses. The charity’s Chief Executive, Caroline Rassell, says: “The Parkinson’s workforce would simply not exist as it does today without the millions of pounds Parkinson’s UK and its supporters have put into it. The NHS sustainably funds 100% of the posts we initially fund, but thousands of people still don’t have access to that care.

“With your support, we can make sure the right care and support is available to every person with Parkinson’s. A gift of £36 could help fund a specialist role for an hour.”

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. To find out more about the Nurse Appeal and how you can show your support, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/great-care-everywhere