Earlier this month a landmark review into the NHS by Lord Darzi warned “too many women, babies and families are being let down” by a national deterioration of services.

And a Yorkshire Post investigation has found the strain on maternity services is being felt across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A coroner has written to bosses at Leeds General Infirmary after a one-day-old baby girl died last September after her mother fell asleep trying to breastfeed her at home.

The region's maternity services are in crisis, a Yorkshire Post investigation has found

The mother had been sent home just four hours after having an “exhausting” induced labour.

“Consideration should be given to the wisdom of discharging a mother so soon after a prolonged labour and induced delivery. Had she been permitted to sleep in hospital for a few hours knowing that her baby was being monitored, the tragedy may have been avoided,” according to senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin.

Leeds General Infirmary has been ordered to respond to a letter written by the coroner outlining how it will prevent future deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning came as staffing shortages have led to labour ward closures across the region.

The labour wards at York and Scarborough Hospitals were closed to new patients some 26 times between June 2023 and June 2024, figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show.

At Hull Royal Infirmary, the labour ward was shut six times between October 2023 and June 2024, and its midwife-led-unit, for uncomplicated births, was also closed six times in the same time period.

Closing the ward means expectant mothers can be diverted to other hospitals in the region, at times when already in the early stages of labour. In York, that has meant women being sent some 41 miles to Scarborough, which is part of the same trust, and in Hull it means sending women to Grimsby or Scunthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Leeds, while the labour ward was closed just once in the same time period, figures show some 28 complaints made by mothers giving birth there had been at least partially upheld, with 32 complaints at least partially upheld in York and Scarborough.

The vast majority of women in Yorkshire give birth in labour wards. Specialist birth centres, run by midwives, have had periods of temporary closures in Northallerton and Dewsbury due to staffing shortages, while Pontefract’s dedicated birth centre was closed permanently earlier this year. A decision has yet to be confirmed over the future of Huddersfield Birth Centre, which closed in 2020.

A spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We want to reassure local women and families that our maternity services remain open and a safe place to receive care. Maintaining safe quality care in our maternity units remains our urgent priority. In line with other trusts, to maintain safe staffing levels, at times we may have to divert local women to other maternity units between our York and Scarborough sites.

“We always remain open to emergency walk-in patients and liaise with all local maternity units and the ambulance service to manage these diversions safely until we return to normal admissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne McGrath, Director of Midwifery for NHS Humber Health Partnership said: “In order to maintain the safety and wellbeing of the people in our care, it is occasionally necessary to suspend the labour ward service, which means temporarily closing to any further admissions.