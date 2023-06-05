A keen rider who dreamt of opening her own livery yard was seriously injured after being struck by a car as she cycled home from feeding her horses.

Lauren Varley, 37, was about to open her equestrian business last August when she was knocked into a ditch by a BMW which ploughed into her from behind in the village of Blaxton, near Doncaster.

The mother-of-one has now had to put her career plans on hold after suffering a fractured spine, broken leg and ankle, and having skin ripped from her ankle and elbow. She has had to undergo several operations and skin grafts.

Her solicitors, Irwin Mitchell, won a five-figure compensation payment from the BMW driver’s insurers, who admitted liability, and this will go towards rehabilitation costs and loss of earnings cover.

Serious injury expert Grace Todd, who represented Lauren, said: “The terrible injuries Lauren suffered through no fault of her own have greatly impacted not only her life but that of her family.

“She’s lost a lot of independence, and while through access to early rehabilitation she’s making progress in her recovery, Lauren still faces many challenges.

“We’re determined to help Lauren make the best recovery possible. In the meantime, we hope her story acts as a warning about the dangers that vulnerable road users such as cyclists face and why it’s important for everyone to take care on the roads.”

Describing the circumstances of the collision, Lauren said: “It was a gorgeous sunny day and perfect conditions. On the way home, three cars had overtaken me without no problem and then I remember hearing a car thinking ‘that’s loud’ - then the next thing I knew I was hit from behind.

“My next memory is being laid out in the ditch looking up and shouting for help. The driver had stopped quite far down the road but didn’t come over. I was on my back thinking how I could drag myself out of the ditch as I was petrified no one could see me and I’d be left there.

“Then some people came and called the emergency services. I started losing a lot of blood. The pain was getting worse and it felt like an age until the emergency services arrived. All I remember was the lights of the ambulance and that was it. I’d passed out.

“It was only when I came round in hospital did the extent of my injuries become apparent. It wasn’t a case of spending a few days in hospital then going home and everything would be okay. That was only the start of it.

“The last few months and trying to come to terms with both the physical and mental trauma of everything has been difficult. Life before the accident was good. I’ve always loved horses and horseriding and was about to turn my passion into launching my livery business. However, all that changed in a few seconds.

“I went from having all these plans and being outgoing and sociable to someone who was reliant on others for help.

“I still have flashbacks to the collision and am a lot more nervous when going out. Even things like the school run and going out at weekends with my daughter are a struggle.

“But despite everything I’m determined to try and not let what happened dominate my life. I’m trying to focus on my recovery and still want to set up my business if I can.

“I just hope that by speaking out people are aware of the damage they can cause by not paying attention on the roads.”

Police launched an investigation into the incident but decided not to take further action against the BMW driver.