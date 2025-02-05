One of the UK's most senior radiotherapy experts has been diagnosed with incurable cancer - and said it was "bizarrely reassuring" going from doctor to patient.

Professor Adrian Crellin, 70, spotted blood in his urine and immediately went to his GP, who transferred him to Bexley Wing at St James Hospital, Leeds - which he helped launch in 2008.

The professor was awarded a CBE for services to radiotherapy in 2019, is a consultant clinical oncologist at the University of Leeds and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, and holds a senior role with NHS England and previously in Cancer Research UK. He said the diagnosis was a "devastating shock".

Further tests, including a blood test, MRI scan and bone scan revealed that the cancer had spread to his bones. Since his initial diagnosis, Prof Crellin has undergone chemotherapy, and radiotherapy, and is still receiving hormone treatment.

As a medical professional, he said his diagnosis was "emotionally devastating" and "bizarrely reassuring" - adding that smarter and kinder treatments are why he is still alive.

Professor Crellin, from Leeds, said: "My diagnosis was a mixture of two emotions. One is I could think of every complication, side effect and worst possible outcome - I saw myself dead and buried very quickly.

"Equally, it was bizarrely reassuring, a lot of things that would frighten people like having radiotherapy or going into the radiotherapy suite are part of my everyday life.

"Everything became polarized, part of me made up everything that could go wrong and another part of me was remarkably reassured. Radiotherapy was something I lived with and I was not frightened of.

"Going through the doors for the first time, going into my own building was emotionally devastating, but once I was in, it was a place of sanctuary. I had confidence in my colleagues, it was a place I knew - and I didn't have any uncertainties."

In May 2016, Prof Crellin noticed blood in his urine and went straight to his GP. His GP sent him to a specialist at St James Hospital, Leeds where they confirmed he had prostate cancer.

He said: "Being diagnosed with prostate cancer was a major shock, and finding out that it was incurable was devastating. But as I came to terms with the diagnosis, my outlook changed.

"My cancer cannot be cured, but it can't be described as 'terminal' because that means my cancer would no longer be responsive to treatment.

"In fact, I have received chemotherapy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment, and the type of radiotherapy I had has controlled the areas of spread and helped to keep the primary tumour under control. The proof of the pudding - I am still here."

Days after his initial diagnosis, in May, Prof Crellin started hormone treatment - which he is still undergoing - and then underwent six rounds of chemotherapy, and six rounds of localised radiotherapy to the prostate gland. Traditionally, radiotherapy was mostly used to help control painful spread in the bones.

However, newer, more precise types of radiotherapy which deliver high doses to the tumour and cause less harm to surrounding tissues, can also be used to treat the primary tumour and areas of spread, with minimal side effects.

Prof Crellin said: "Stereotactic radiotherapy focuses high dose x-ray beams on very small areas with huge accuracy. This increases the treatment's safety and gets it under control, rather than just making the pain go away.

"It can control the disease, and that has extended my life - and protected my quality of life.

"After treatment on some areas of spread, my scans and tests have gone back to normal and I am still here eight years later." Prof Crellin was awarded the CBE for services to radiotherapy in the 2019 Queen's Birthday Honours, three years after his diagnosis.

Among the achievements which led to his award was being instrumental in the creation of the Bexley Wing at St James's Hospital, a state-of-the-art cancer centre which replaced the Victorian-era Cookridge Hospital and opened in 2008.

The Bexley Wing is home to Leeds Cancer Centre, where patients across the county - including Prof Crellin himself - are cared for.

He said: "Receiving treatment in an environment I helped to create is a very emotional experience. It is also very reassuring because I have incredible confidence in my colleagues - they are fantastic. The best way of rolling out new treatments is through clinical trials and research.

"The treatments that I have access to are the result of the wonderful research partnerships we have across Leeds, between the University of Leeds and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, and funding from Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Leeds Hospitals Charity and Yorkshire Cancer Research."

Prof Crellin said that living with uncurable cancer is "bloody awful" but he is still able to do a lot of what he used to - including playing tennis. He wants to stress the difference between the "incurable" and "terminal".

"People use the word terminal as it is emotive but you are only terminal when you have no treatment options available. With kinder, smarter treatments it is a question of living with cancer.