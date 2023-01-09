Yorkshire teen gets new kidney after his mother gave one of hers to a stranger

A teenager got a new kidney when his mother swapped hers with a stranger, whose family gave one back to her son in return.

Dan Hogben was ready to take on a two-year scholarship with Hull City when he received a crushing diagnosis of chronic kidney disease at the age of just 16.

His kidney function fell to 13 per cent and he gave up the game because he could not keep up with the pressures of professional football.

But Mr Hogben was offered a second chance through an organ-sharing scheme, where his mother Alison, 51, donated a kidney to another person in return for one from the same family, for Dan.

Dan Hogben and his mother Alison.

And the lad, who is now 19 and has recovered from the operation, will put his sporting knowledge to use as a referee – while helping others struggling with their diagnosis.

He said: “I want to create positivity for other people who’ve recently been diagnosed and are just at the start of their journey of having kidney disease.

“When I first found out, all the positives in my life suddenly stopped. At that stage the future is uncertain, and you can’t imagine getting your life back to what it was.

“The demands and pressures of being in the academy gave me the mental strength to be as positive as I am and have always been.

“That’s why I feel I can try pass on that positivity to people who are struggling mentally going with their kidney disease diagnosis.”

Mr Hogben was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2019 and was then put on a constant diet of medication as his condition worsened over time.

And sadly, it was not long before he was then forced to give up football, which he’d been playing since he was a schoolboy.

He said: “I’d been playing football since I was about six or seven, then at 11 I got into Hull City.

“I don’t think the full implications of leaving hit me straight away as my focus switched from the pressure of the academy environment to understanding my diagnosis and what this meant for me.

“It wasn’t until a year or two after leaving Hull that I realised just how much I was missing it.”

Doctors told him he would need a transplant, but this procedure came with complications. He was a positive match with his mother but doctors were uncertain what caused his disease and decided it was safer for him to go into a kidney share scheme.

This allowed Mrs Hogben to donate a kidney to another patient and in return, Mr Hogben received a donation from someone else - with two patients getting a new lease of life at once.

Mr Hogben said: “I was extremely lucky that I didn’t have to go on dialysis as the changes to my diet and medication kept me feeling OK.”

Hull City have been very supportive of Dan’s condition, allowing him to take his FA refereeing course at the academy he used to train at.

He will also be given the opportunity to officiate some of the younger teams while he develops his refereeing skills.

Inspired by people like footballer Andy Cole who has also had a kidney transplant, he is keen to raise money for the charity Kidney Research UK.

His efforts will help fund research into better understanding the causes of kidney disease and to help improve transplants for future generations.