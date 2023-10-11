A woman was diagnosed with a lemon-sized brain tumour which had been growing for 20 years - after forgetting her own daughter.

Sorrall Dovey, 52, a retired nurse, was told she had the mass when she was 43 after she experienced migraines, numbness and started to mistake her daughter, Morgan, 24, as her sister, Frances.

Doctors suspected the tumour - which was approximately eight centimetres - had been growing since Sorrall was in her early 20s. Sorrall had surgery to remove as much of the tumour as possible but tumour returned four years later in December 2016. She had another operation to remove the tumour in 2017 and has defied the odds to surpass the four-year prognosis she was given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan, a researcher, from Sheffield, said: "It was a devastating blow. We knew there was a high possibility of it returning, but we didn't think it would happen so quickly. Mum bravely had treatment in 2017, and there have been no signs of growth since.

Sorrall (left) and Morgan at Morgan's graduation.

"She has now surpassed the four-year prognosis we were given post-treatment and defied all odds - she's an inspiration to me."

Sorrall's cancer was originally diagnosed in 2012 after doctors spotted a lemon-sized tumour behind her left eye.

After having it removed, the tumour returned four years later in 2016 and Sorrall was given a four-year prognosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan said: "Mum had terrible migraines that would leave her bedridden for days. She also experienced numbness in her right eye and hand, and pain in her neck. The symptoms progressed to memory problems.

"She began calling me 'Frances' - the name of her sister. She would also mix up words for common objects and forget other words entirely."

The symptoms made Sorrall's job incredibly difficult as she would often experience "an awful numbing headache" where she "couldn't move, see or breathe" - forcing her to retire.

Sorrall said: "There is a lot more research needed - especially surrounding what causes brain tumours. When people have head problems they should be scanned sooner, so they don't have such a big operation initially, like I did."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite recovering well, Sorrall has persistent memory problems and often cannot remember the words for everyday objects.

Morgan said: "Her brain tumour diagnosis has had a huge impact on her confidence. She struggles to use technology like mobile phones, and this can cause her a great deal of stress and panic, but my brother and I are usually on hand to help her with this type of problem."

In September, Morgan ran the Sheffield 10k to help raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.