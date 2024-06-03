Yorkshire woman tackles tough challenge to raise thousands of pounds for charity
Originally slated for completion by 5 May, Megan's Pennine Way expedition faced challenges due to unforeseen weather, including thunderstorms and torrential rain. Despite setbacks, she remained determined to finish the trail and did so on 17 May. She has raised £2910 to date, smashing her original target of £1000.
Reflecting on the experience, Megan expressed both the physical and mental demands of the trek.
Megan said: "It was incredible to see how much stronger I became as the route went on. One day you are pulling yourself out of a mud bog and the other scaling a waterfall. It's tough, but incredibly beautiful."
The motivation behind Megan's trip is her uncle Graham, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011 shortly before retiring.
"Pushing myself physically felt important," she explained. "Once he gave me a smile, I knew I had to commit."
Graham commended Megan's dedication, saying: "I was slightly apprehensive at first at Megan taking on one of the toughest national trails to support Parkinson's, but soon realised she has the motivation to succeed."
Parkinson's has significantly impacted Graham's life, gradually affecting his mobility despite his initial fitness. However, he has found solace and understanding through his local Parkinson's UK group and the charity’s support services.
Megan's took on the fundraiser to not only support her uncle but raise awareness of Parkinson's. "Talking, raising money, and sharing memories help to raise the profile of this condition and I hope it will help funding for a cure."
To donate to Megan’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/page/parkinsons-pennine-way-challenge
To find out how to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK, visit parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising