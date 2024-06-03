Yorkshire woman tackles tough challenge to raise thousands of pounds for charity

Megan Carr, 28, from Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire, has conquered the Pennine Way trail to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson's UK.

Originally slated for completion by 5 May, Megan's Pennine Way expedition faced challenges due to unforeseen weather, including thunderstorms and torrential rain. Despite setbacks, she remained determined to finish the trail and did so on 17 May. She has raised £2910 to date, smashing her original target of £1000.

Reflecting on the experience, Megan expressed both the physical and mental demands of the trek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan said: "It was incredible to see how much stronger I became as the route went on. One day you are pulling yourself out of a mud bog and the other scaling a waterfall. It's tough, but incredibly beautiful."

Megan (right) with her mum, who accompanied her on her first day of the challenge

The motivation behind Megan's trip is her uncle Graham, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011 shortly before retiring.

"Pushing myself physically felt important," she explained. "Once he gave me a smile, I knew I had to commit."

Graham commended Megan's dedication, saying: "I was slightly apprehensive at first at Megan taking on one of the toughest national trails to support Parkinson's, but soon realised she has the motivation to succeed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkinson's has significantly impacted Graham's life, gradually affecting his mobility despite his initial fitness. However, he has found solace and understanding through his local Parkinson's UK group and the charity’s support services.

Megan pictured with her Uncle Graham, who has Parkinson’s

Megan's took on the fundraiser to not only support her uncle but raise awareness of Parkinson's. "Talking, raising money, and sharing memories help to raise the profile of this condition and I hope it will help funding for a cure."

To donate to Megan’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/page/parkinsons-pennine-way-challenge