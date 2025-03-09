A city centre office building has been put on the market – just weeks after plans to convert the building into flats emerged.

Last year Vanquis Banking Group revealed plans to move from their seven-storey office building on Godwin Street in Bradford to smaller office space next door.

At the same time, a US based development company revealed that it planned to use the “permitted development” process to convert the large office building into over 100 flats and two ground floor business units.

Planning officers at Bradford Council acknowledged that the conversion would not require planning permission.

1 Godwin Street in Bradford city centre

Now the building has gone on the market, advertised by Mark Brearley & Company as a “prime city centre office building with approval for residential conversion.”

The listing reveals that Vanquis will be moving from the office to the smaller Godwin Street office space in November.

Built as part of the £45m Southgate development that was completed in 2010, the office space was at the time seen as a vital part of the regeneration of Bradford city centre.

Vanquis, previously known as Proivident, has been based there since it was built.

The asking price for the building will only be disclosed to potential buyers.

The brochure for the sale describes the office space as a “Highly prominent corner location at the intersection of Godwin Street and Thornton Road in Bradford city centre, directly opposite Bradford Live and in close proximity to One City Square, the new PWC anchored office development.

“The building offers a compelling opportunity to continue its successful history as a prime city centre office.

“The area is further bolstered by West Yorkshire Combined Authority new plans to bring trams to Bradford. Plans have been published to connect Bradford and Leeds, with planned routes to stop within a short walk from Godwin Street.

“Bradford has a limited supply of good quality, available Grade A office accommodation. It seems unlikely in the short term that any new construction of modern offices will take place and, as such, major requirements will have a very restricted supply of accommodation immediately available, leaving 1 Godwin Street very well positioned to capitalise.

“There are a number of potential repositioning opportunities for the asset, including hotel and residential, when Vanquis Bank vacate.”

The building has parking spaces for 162 cars.

On Bradford’s location, the listing says the city has a “robust road network” adding: “The city is well-connected by a robust road network, including the M62 motorway, which links Bradford to Manchester and Hull.