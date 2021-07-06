10 of Yorkshire's most beautiful waterfalls

Here is a list of ten waterfalls to visit in Yorkshire.

Hardraw Force

Hardraw Force is located near Hawes and is 100 ft high - the highest single drop waterfall in England

Aysgarth Falls

There are several footpaths around the waterfall that offer stunning views and a nearby heritage centre with toilets and a tearoom.

Located within the grounds of Green Dragon Inn, Hardraw, Leyburn, Hawes DL8 3LZ

Aysgarth Falls is a triple flight of falls on the River Ure in the Yorkshire Dales.

There are plenty of footpaths and woodland trails surrounding the river, making it a scenic place to explore and enjoy the waterfalls.

Aysgarth Falls National Park Centre, Church Bank, Aysgarth, Leyburn DL8 3TH

Clapham Falls

Clapham Falls was man-made in 1837 in the remodelling of Ingleborough Hall.

The waterfall flows over three tiers into a lake below and provides a picturesque location for photography enthusiasts.

Ingleton, Yorkshire Dales National Park

Janet’s Foss

Janet’s Foss is a small but picturesque waterfall near Malham.

The waterfall runs into a deep pool that was traditionally used for sheep dipping by local farmers.

Skipton, BD23 4DL

Thornton Force Waterfall

Thornton Force is one of the waterfalls located on the Ingleton Waterfalls Walk.

The waterfall is partly formed by rocks that are over 300 million years old and is set within an idyllic curved, rocky pool.

Thornton Lane, Carnforth, LA6 3JH

Goit Stock Falls

Goit Stock Falls is near Cullingworth, West Yorkshire, and is a two step waterfall.

The falls are a scenic place to walk and are surrounded by woodland and footpaths. there are also large flat rocks on the river bank that are popular picnic spots.

Penny Cote, Leech Lane, Goit Stock Lane, Harden, Wilsden, Bingley, BD16 1DF

Bronte Waterfall

The Bronte Waterfall is thought to have inspired the Bronte sisters’ novels and is a small waterfall near Harworth, West Yorkshire.

The fall and river are part of a 43 mile trail that covers much of the Bronte Country and leads to Top Withens, a house that features in Wuthering Heights.

Bronte Waterfall, Off Moorside Lane, Keighley, West Yorkshire, BD22 9RQ

Hull Pot

Hull Pot waterfall is located on the limestone cliffs near Pen-y-ghent and flows into England’s largest natural hole which is 300 feet deep.

It is recommended to visit Hull Pot after heavy rain to see the waterfall in full flow.

Horton in Ribblesdale, Settle, BD24 0EU

Catrigg Force

Catrigg Force is near the village of Stainforth and is a beautiful 20 foot waterfall that flows into a pool.

The waterfall is hidden within woodland and cliffs and is a scenic and peaceful place to visit.

Catrigg Force, near Stainforth

Gordale Scar Waterfall

Gordale Scar Waterfall flows over limestone cliffs that were created in the Ice Ages.

There are two waterfalls to admire, both are impressive and add to the stunning rocky surroundings.