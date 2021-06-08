A view looking over Semerwater in the heart of Raydale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

11 pictures of Yorkshire looking amazing in the sunshine

Yorkshire looks great all year round, but with the stunning weather over the past couple of weeks it's really been showing its beauty.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 8:38 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 8:41 am

Here are some pictures from our award-winning photopraphers showing Yorkshire true beauty in the bright sunshine.

1. Almscliffe Crag

A mountain bike cyclist makes his way along the tracks and bumps around the back of Almscliffe Crag, a large outcrop of Millstone Grit which stands above the Lower Wharfe Valley to the south of Harrogate.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Dewsbury

The historic buildings in our towns and city centres look even better in the sunshine.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Stake Fell

A view across towards Stake fell in Wensleydale, North Yorkshire, heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Addleborough

A view across towards Addlebrough, a fell in Wensleydale, North Yorkshire, with it's distinctive, Matterhorn shaped hill and flat top.

Photo: James Hardisty

