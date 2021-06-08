Here are some pictures from our award-winning photopraphers showing Yorkshire true beauty in the bright sunshine.
1. Almscliffe Crag
A mountain bike cyclist makes his way along the tracks and bumps around the back of Almscliffe Crag, a large outcrop of Millstone Grit which stands above the Lower Wharfe Valley to the south of Harrogate.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Dewsbury
The historic buildings in our towns and city centres look even better in the sunshine.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Stake Fell
A view across towards Stake fell in Wensleydale, North Yorkshire, heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Addleborough
A view across towards Addlebrough, a fell in Wensleydale, North Yorkshire, with it's distinctive, Matterhorn shaped hill and flat top.
Photo: James Hardisty