When thinking of a place to boost your mood, you picked the seaside town, Filey, North Yorkshire. Originally a fishing village, over time it became a popular tourist resort for holidaymakers.
When thinking of a place to boost your mood, you picked the seaside town, Filey, North Yorkshire. Originally a fishing village, over time it became a popular tourist resort for holidaymakers.

17 places in Yorkshire that will boost your mood as suggested by Yorkshire Post readers - from York to Scarborough

We’ve asked you to share your favourite locations in Yorkshire that lift your moods - and you've delivered.

By Liana Jacob
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 9:52 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:03 am

From the peaceful scenes of Knaresborough to the busy and vibrant city centre of York - according to you, there are plenty of Yorkshire locations that help lift your spirits.

Whitby, York and Scarborough got the top votes.

We have put together a photo gallery of your favourite places to visit for a mood lift.

1.

Filey in bloom. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

Photo Sales

2. Sheffield

This South Yorkshire city hosts a variety of venues for every mood, whether that’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre or the Sheffield Botanical Gardens. The Millennium Gallery gives an insight into the metalwork and art from Sheffield and worldwide.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

3. Whitby

Here’s another seaside town you’ve picked as a place in Yorkshire that lifts your spirits. Despite it being the inspiration behind Bram Stoker’s dark novel Dracula, the landscapes, beach, harbour views make for a relaxing trip away. The perfect mood booster.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Bridlington

Bridlington is a coastal town and hosts the stunning Bempton Cliffs where puffins can be spotted flying over the cliffs. The idyllic views make this location a favourite.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
YorkshireScarboroughYorkYorkshire PostKnaresborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 5