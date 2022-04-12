We have put together a photo gallery of your favourite places to visit for a mood lift.
1.
Filey in bloom. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)
2. Sheffield
This South Yorkshire city hosts a variety of venues for every mood, whether that’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre or the Sheffield Botanical Gardens. The Millennium Gallery gives an insight into the metalwork and art from Sheffield and worldwide.
Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Whitby
Here’s another seaside town you’ve picked as a place in Yorkshire that lifts your spirits. Despite it being the inspiration behind Bram Stoker’s dark novel Dracula, the landscapes, beach, harbour views make for a relaxing trip away. The perfect mood booster.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Bridlington
Bridlington is a coastal town and hosts the stunning Bempton Cliffs where puffins can be spotted flying over the cliffs. The idyllic views make this location a favourite.
Photo: James Hardisty