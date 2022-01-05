Alievskaya.uk, who goes by the name Jenny, is a Russian-born TikToker who has been exploring towns and villages across Britain since moving to the UK.

And one of her latest videos shows Knaresborough in all its glory from the famous lookout point over the River Nidd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video also shows people boating on the river, a closer look at the famous viaduct and a train passing across it.

Knaresborough

Jenny says on the video: "This place in England is so beautiful I almost can't believe it's real."

The clip has been viewed more than 100,000 times and has almost 2,000 comments - a mixture of people marvelling at Knaresborough's beauty and Yorkshire folk giving her tips of other places to visit.

One commenter says: "Right that's it I'm moving to Yorkshire" while another adds: "Knaresborough! I haven't been there in years but I absolutely love it there!"

On her profile, Jenny says since she has been able to travel around England she has been visiting towns and villages across her adopted country to experience its beauty. She says she particuarly loves visiting the countryside from her base in London.