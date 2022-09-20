17th-century cottage in North York Moors National Park that still has a 'witching post' for sale
A 17th-century cottage in the North York Moors National Park with an almost unique period feature has gone on the market.
Two-bedroom Inglenook in the village of Ugthorpe was built in the early 1600s and still has original beamed ceilings and a ‘witching post’.
Witching posts were a local feature that supported the smoke-hood of inglenook fireplaces. They had carvings and were supposed to offer protection against witches using the chimney to enter the cottage.
The house also has thick stone walls but has been recently renovated, refurbished and re-roofed. A range fireplace from another historic property is in the lounge and there are two reception rooms and one bathroom.
The kitchen is in a modern extension and there is a cottage garden and summerhouse.
Inglenook is for sale for £200,000 with estate agents Hope and Braim. It is within the National Park boundaries and a short drive from Whitby.