Two-bedroom Inglenook in the village of Ugthorpe was built in the early 1600s and still has original beamed ceilings and a ‘witching post’.

Witching posts were a local feature that supported the smoke-hood of inglenook fireplaces. They had carvings and were supposed to offer protection against witches using the chimney to enter the cottage.

The house also has thick stone walls but has been recently renovated, refurbished and re-roofed. A range fireplace from another historic property is in the lounge and there are two reception rooms and one bathroom.

Inglenook in Ugthorpe

The kitchen is in a modern extension and there is a cottage garden and summerhouse.