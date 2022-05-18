29 photos of life in Yorkshire during the 1940s - the years devastated by World War II

Life in Britain was dominated by the Second World War and the fight against Nazi Germany.

It was not until 1945 that the war ended and the county' had faced destruction and the tragic loss of thousands of lives.

The Yorkshire Post, was founded in 1754, and our archive is home to thousands of photographs. These photographs go back 80 years in time to look at life in Yorkshire during that time.

Here we take a look back at at life in the 1940s.

1. An advert in the Yorkshire Evening Post dated September 2, 1939 seeing in the new century with '1940 Radio'

2. King George VI King George VI and Queen Elizabeth inspect Northern Command at Catterick Camp. Taken on August 25, 1940.

3. The Princess Royal The Princess Royal visiting Leeds in 1940.

4. Bombed in war Ranks flour mill in Hull which was destroyed May 7-11 in 1941. Photo provided by Donald Mitchell-Hill, who recalled seeing the raids and grain from the mill pouring into the river. Photo: Donald Mitchell-Hill