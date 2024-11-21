A stately Christmas: Behind the scenes at York's Treasurer's House with new festive displays

A touch of sparkle is brought to York's Treasurer's House to shine a light on its glorious past. And as each room unfolds its Christmas riches, it glitters with festive cheer.

This is a home that will have witnessed so many seasons, and with huge celebrations to match its grand interior as it once hosted events for Minster visitors.

Now, with finishing touches put to the National Trust property this past week as teams get ready for Christmas, its decor is inspired by the past.

There are costumed mice, to represent the servants from a time gone by and hidden within the rooms, a return of popular Christmas pudding scones, and an unusual tree which helps to share the story of one housemaid's changing fortunes.

Treasurer’s House in York dazzles this festive season with decorations inspired by its rich history. Picture: James Hardisty.

Rebecca Allott from the National Trust said: “With its gorgeous setting in the heart of historic York, Treasurer’s House is already the perfect place to visit, these additional decorative displays at this time of year will truly make it sparkle.

“Treasurer’s House has a rich history and is full of fascinating stories as well as some remarkable influences from its art and furniture. The passionate team of volunteers have much to be inspired by when crafting the beautiful decorations."

Nestled behind York Minster, this Grade l listed building has been transformed for the festive period.

This year’s theme – An Inspired Christmas – shares some of the stories of Frank Green, the last private owner of the house who retired and moved away in 1930, and the people surrounding him.

Pictured Francesca Infantino, looking at letters in Princess Victoria Room. Picture: James Hardisty.

Staff and volunteers have helped to handcraft and design many of the decorations. Some of the highlights include the Blue Drawing Room, where artist Megan Barnett has made glass ornaments inspired by ecclesiastical architect Temple Lushington Moore.

Then an unusual tree in the Court Room, inspired by house maid Ivy Cliff. And a display in Princess Victoria’s Room, sharing newly discovered love letters penned by one of the house’s previous valets.