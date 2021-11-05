Abandoned 1930s swimming pool and Turkish baths in Doncaster to be restored thanks to Levelling Up funding

The Grade II-listed St James’ Baths on Waterdale will now be renovated after coming under threat due to rising repair costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ministers have now confirmed that funding will be made available for the baths renovation and further regeneration of the Grade II-listed Corn Exchange as part of the ‘Levelling Up Fund’.

St James' Baths closed in 2013

The money will bring the abandoned 1930s St James Baths building back into use as a new spa and leisure facility, as well as demolishing the old central library and Copley House as well as delivering new outdoor space.

The building has been closed to the public since 2013. In 2018, it suffered a roof collapse and interim repairs had to be made at the cost to the council for a flat roof over the Turkish baths. A comprehensive structural investigation was carried out to identify the true extent of the problems.

The building was put up for sale in 2019 by Doncaster Council but no bidders came forward.

The site was officially opened in 1932 and its swimming pool hall was designed so it could be converted into a concert and dance venue.

The pool was built in 1932

During the winter months, the pool was covered with a sprung maple floor enabling the hall to hold about 1,500 people.

With a stage at one end and a projection box for films, the building was used as a venue for many performers including The Beatles who played a gig in the 1960s.

It also included Turkish and Russian baths in the basement with mosaic floor and wall tiling and a drinking fountain. The original baths remain largely as they were when built over 80 years ago.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the funding news - this is a real boost to Doncaster.

“We welcome this further opportunity to progress the redevelopment of key areas of the town centre that will see transformation of ageing and abandoned buildings into usable amenity space, providing an attractive public realm that encourages footfall, boosting green space and supporting active travel.