Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved museum setting, with a tea shop and gift shop at the historic Kirkstall Abbey, is under threat of closure to save £160,000.

Leeds City Council faces a budget gap of more than £100m next financial year, with a consultation now underway until Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Friends of Leeds City Museums, whose members spoke against the proposal at a full council meeting on Wednesday, argue small steps could save it.

Abbey House Museum in Leeds photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson

This is one of the country’s “finest” Cistercian abbeys, they argue, and yet too few people know it even exists.

Elizabeth Nash is a former city councillor of 50 years, who now serves as secretary with the Friends of Leeds Museums.

“Not enough has been done to bring in more visitors,” she said. “The shortfall has been caused by a slight drop in visitors. We believe there’s not enough advertising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are people on the outskirts of Leeds who probably have never heard of Abbey House Museum, never mind the rest of Yorkshire.”

Kirkstall Abbey, founded 1152, was once home to hundreds of monks but was lost to ruin under Henry VIII’s dissolution of the monasteries.

Its elegant remains, among the most complete in the country, have been painted by the likes of J.M.W.Turner, while its old gatehouse forming the Abbey House museum.

To close the museum now, argued chairman John Luxton in Wednesday’s deputation to council, would cost “far more than is saved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salma Arif, executive member for culture, stressed that no final decision has been made. The proposal, she added, was not “taken lightly”.

Now to Mrs Nash, who has lived on the doorstep of the Abbey all her life, she is optimistic that - with the council’s support - the museum could break even or turn a small profit.

“We have to start with marketing it so people know we have a gem in our community,” she said. “More visitors will cover that deficit. These are simple things that can be done.”

A petition to halt the proposed closure has secured 4,600 signatures. A demonstration is to be held today at 1pm to save the site as supporters gather with banners and placards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said this was one of many proposals being explored by the authority to meet “unprecedented” budget challenges.

Since Covid, visitor numbers have been steadily declining to the point where fewer than 40,000 people visited in 2023/24 - and a 20 per cent further fall is projected next year.

“Budget pressures, combined with rising costs make any investment in the site increasingly difficult,” they said. “In light of this and the immense challenges facing the council, we have been given little choice but to look at the long term viability of the museum as a council-run visitor attraction.