A decision to help secure the future of a key piece of Yorkshire’s industrial heritage has been made by Sheffield councillors.

Members of the council’s charity trustee sub-committee agreed to grant a 25-year lease for Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet to Sheffield Museums Trust. The committee acts as charity trustee for the buildings and surrounding land on behalf of the council.

A report to the committee, which met on Thursday (October 19), said a 25-year lease is needed so the museums trust can pursue funding to improve the overall offer to visitors and boost the hamlet as a tourist destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Committee chair Coun Ian Auckland stressed that the granting of a long lease does not mean the council has disposed of the building. The decision to grant a 25-year lease to an activity hub and tennis courts operator in city parks has been criticised as ‘privatisation’ by Graves and Hillsborough Park Friends groups, a position the council rejects.

Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet

Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet is a preserved scythe and steelworks dating back to the 1700s, sited near Millhouses Park and Ecclesall Woods. Attractions include the waterwheels that powered the site in its early days, as well as the last complete surviving crucible steel furnace in the UK, plus a grinding hull, tilt forge and steam engine.

Visitors can also see inside the manager’s house and a worker’s cottage.