Aboriginal art comes to hometown of Captain James Cook 250 years on

Now, some 250 years since the famous sailor first landed in Australia, his once home town hosts a powerful act of “return”.

An exhibition, Revisions, curated by Rebecca Hossack with British artist Patrick Waterhouse, brings Aboriginal art to Whitby for the first time.

For the past decade artists have been working together on a series of pieces to “amend” the official British history of old documents and maps.

Whitby Museum manager Hazel Wright looks at the Aboriginal art on display in a new exhibition - 'REVISIONS', a bold collaboration between Warlpiri artists from Central Australia and British artist Patrick Waterhouse and curated by Rebecca Hossack, which reimagines colonial maps, flags, and prints through powerful Aboriginal perspectives. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Now Aboriginal works give voice to the stories that were passed down from generation to generation instead, and from the original custodians of the land.

Ms Hossack, curating the special exhibition at Whitby Museum, said it was years to come to fruition.

“The show has no feelings or anger, but is a “revision” of history, she said. “They have brought these marvellous curlicues of colour to our vision of this landscape."

Whitby, she added, was where it all began; where the Endeavour was first built: “That ship brought change to the world. That is why it is so wonderful to come back."

Sabrina Nangala Robertson and Sabrina Napangardi Granites during their visit to Whitby

Here, from Whitby Museum, visitors can see the very site where Captain James Cook's famous ship the Endeavour was built.

But it was Cook's landing in Botany Bay in 1770 that was to mark the beginning of British colonisation in Australia, irrevocably disrupting the lives of Indigenous populations.

And while explorers had charted their own maps of Australia, dissecting the land with "arbitrary" lines and imposed borders, they did not necessarily heed tradition or lore.

Now Whitby, said curators, provides a deeply significant setting for this exhibition.

Revisions, by the Warlpiri of Central Australia with British artist Patrick Waterhouse, revises a collection of old maps, flags, photographs and archive material.

The works, they said, give voice to original lore.

Back in 2014, Patrick Waterhouse had travelled to the Warlpiri area for the first time, tracing Australia's colonial history.

With members of the Warlukurlangu Art Centres in the Yuendumu and Nyirripi communities, they have reworked the official documents he found.

Using the traditional technique of dot painting, the artists have added layers of patterns and symbols to share their own histories and traditions.

This could be a "revision", they said, of the stories that lay hidden beneath the surface.

The exhibition includes the UK premiere of The True Story, a video installation narrated by members of the Warlpiri community.

It reflects on what is missing from the records, curators said, confronting Australia's colonial narrative with its Indigenous history.

"It is really intriguing," said Ms Hossack. "Every single picture holds your attention, it compels you to look. This is something really wonderful."