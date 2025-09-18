Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audrey Hall is waiting on the platform with her spaniel Dash at her side and a suitcase at her feet. She looks pensive, a little sad, perhaps. What is she doing there? Where is she going, and why?

These questions and more will be answered this coming Thursday when All Creatures Great and Small returns to Channel 5 for a sixth series.

Fans will be eager to know exactly what lies in store for Mrs Hall (played by Anna Madeley), especially regarding her relationship with her boss, Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West). Many say they are made for each other and want to see them get together, finally. So, is it going to happen?

Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) and Dash (Erin) waiting on the platform. Filming took place at Keighley Station on the Keighley & Worth Valley line. Picture by Helen Williams/Playground/Channel 5

“I do get asked that quite a bit,” says Anna. "Which we were quite surprised about, I think, when it started, and it seems to be building and building, that idea. But I obviously can't comment on it - at all.”

She seems very firm on this, although she adds: “But we know that their friendship has blossomed a lot. And yes, we got interesting this year.”

Intriguing. Reminiscent, perhaps, of Brief Encounter, the David Lean film released in 1945, which just happens to be the year in which series six of All Creatures is set, having jumped forward in time four years from series five. Episode one opens in May, just before VE Day.

What Anna can talk about is how she much enjoyed filming the station scenes at the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway.

Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph). The Sunderland scenes were filmed at Beamish Museum. Picture by Helen Williams/Playground/Channel 5

“The guys who volunteer on that train line, they're all deeply passionate about it. It's beautiful,” she says.

“We make some adjustments to it, but it's always funny to film on, because our side is all 1940s, and just over there, the modern train comes through, so people will be watching us do our thing from the other side.

“It's a gorgeous place to shoot and it’s a really amazing sort of visceral experience, of what it's like living in a world of steam trains, how noisy they are, and how stinky.

“You have to get it right on those days, because moving the train back and forth takes time. So when they shout ‘action’, you’ve got to be ready to go.”

Jimmy Herriot (Thomas Riches) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) off to work. Picture by Helen Williams/Playground/Channel 5

Season six filming also took place in Pateley Bridge - a first for Nicholas Ralph, who plays James Herriot. “A whole big set was built, I think, in the farmers’ show,” he says. “We spent a week in Pateley, and that was a real treat, filming somewhere new.”

Returning to the Yorkshire Dales each summer is a joy. “You can see why people visit from all over the globe as well, because it is so unique,” he says. “I can see why Alf Wight, James Herriot, fell in love with this place.”

Anna adds: “You look round and you wouldn't be able to say a date, because there's nothing there - you get 360-degree gorgeous countryside. I had that in Burnsall once as well, and we have it at the end of this series. We go somewhere beautiful.

“They are just these extraordinary experiences, where you can just disappear from our modern lives and totally get wrapped up in where you are and what you're doing, so they are always really special, those places.”

Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) on the platform. Filming took place at Keighley Station on the Keighley & Worth Valley line. Picture by Helen Williams/Playground/Channel 5

Callum Woodhouse is back again, and in this series we find an increasingly contemplative Tristan, who has been serving on the front line and in Italy.

The first episode, however, begins a little jaunt up North for Tristan and James. “We got to film at the Beamish Museum, which doubles up for Sunderland,” says Callum. “That was really special for me, because I was born and raised not far from Beamish. I absolutely loved the place when I was younger.”

Nicholas says: “We made a return to the wonderful locations that we like, Grassington as Darrowby, my favourite Arncliffe, Littondale, Broughton Hall.

“It’s wonderful to go back to these specific locations, because they're still there and they're still absolutely gorgeous, and a lot of them are integral to our show.

“They always find new bits of those areas as well. The Bolton Abbey Estate, it's huge.”

He, Callum and Samuel also spent time on location up in the high dales, a treat that resulted in some spectacular shots.

Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph). The Sunderland scenes were filmed at Beamish Museum. Picture by Helen Williams/Playground/Channel 5

Rachel Shenton, meanwhile, was filming at Yockenthwaite, because Helen is back living with her father, Richard Alderson (Tony Pitts) and her sister, Jenny (Imogen Clawson). James is switching between there and Skeldale (for reasons which will also become clear).

Rachel says: “We've got two children now, so they're a family of four, and when we pick up this year, Helen and the children are at Heston Grange.

“They've got a bit more space, rather than being cramped in the bedsit, all four of them. She's happy, she's content, she's incredibly present and practical, and she gets on with it.

“Collectively, there's a sense of hope that we've probably not felt or dared to feel before, and that that ripples out in the village, the people of Darrowby, the communities, the farms. People dare to look to the future now and start to sort of piece things back together.”

Rachel herself became a mum during filming, so filming and locations switched about a bit (and look out for Helen positioned behind tables, flower vases and stable doors). “I managed to shoot a good chunk before and then I came back at the end as well,” she says. “So I feel like I've been quite involved in this series, which was lovely.”

The first episode sees James attend the birth of a lamb, accompanied by his four-year-old son, little Jimmy, played by Thomas Riches.

Nicholas says: “It’s a great joy for James to have little Jimmy out with him, with his little vet’s coat and bag.”

But the birth is not quite all that it seems. “They actually birth a real lamb elsewhere and film it documentary style,” he says. “I then watch the footage with the director and we match certain little bits to it. I go through some of the similar moves so that they can stitch it all together, and in the magic of TV, it looks like I have done it myself, which I haven't really.

“But one of the highlights is we do have little lambs there that were 48 hours or 72 hours old, so you can imagine that was just the cutest thing. I mean, so little work is getting done because different departments of people are coming over. Like, ‘we need to shoot, guys - where is the sound team?’”

“Cuddling lambs,” says Anna. Callum quips: “it's the same when I'm on set.”

Year on year, filming in Grassington has drawn increasingly large crowds, as fans flock from across the world.

“Grassington has just become like an absolute sort of entity in itself,” says Callum. “It's just insane. I always describe it as like a cross between doing television and theatre, because you have hundreds of people there watching, and when the director shouts ‘cut’, you get a round of applause.”

Nicholas adds: “You get a round of applause for just arriving.”

For six years now, the cast and crew of All Creatures Great and Small have come together for a four-month stretch in the Yorkshire Dales, and in that time they have developed a few annual traditions.

“Sam hosts some really amazing pub quizzes,” says Callum. “We usually do maybe two a series.”

Nicholas says: “They are brilliant. Last time there were maybe 70 or 80 people.

“It's another marker of how much people enjoy being on the show that so many turn out after a long, wet, 12-hour day to come to the pub quiz that Sam's put together. It's wonderful.”