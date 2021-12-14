An East Yorkshire archaeologist has been nominated for top national award – find out how to vote for him here

Mr Halkon, from Nunburnholme, is one of three nominations in the category, and he said he was both stunned and honoured to have been chosen.
He said: “It came as a complete and unsolicited surprise”.
The winner of the award is decided by a public poll and people can now vote for Mr Halkon.
Voting for the award is online and remains open until 7 February 2022. Votes can be cast via the www.archaeology.co.uk/vote link.
A Holme-on-Spalding Moor farmer’s son, Mr Halkon has been uncovering and writing about East Yorkshire’s archaeological heritage for more than half a century.
Although he retired from his full-time post as Senior Lecturer in Archaeology at Hull University a couple of months ago, he continues to be involved with the university as an Emeritus Fellow and is active in a number of local projects, including becoming a bell ringer at Nunburnholme church and being a trustee of Pocklington District Heritage Trust.
He is keen to progress the heritage trust’s aim to create a museum in Pocklington to showcase local artefacts; not least because he has gathered a substantial collection through the years from fieldwalking and excavations at Pocklington and surrounding villages that he wishes to display.
Mr Halkon’s award nomination in the magazine states:
○ Inspired by childhood discoveries of Roman pottery on his father’s East Yorkshire farm, Peter dug as a teenager with the East Riding Archaeological Society (ERAS) on Roman pottery kilns.
○ He read History and Archaeology at Liverpool University, returning to teach in East Yorkshire. He instigated a 30-year project in the Foulness Valley with Martin Millett, discoveries including the Iron Age Hasholme logboat, one of Britain’s largest prehistoric Iron industries, and Roman settlements at Shiptonthorpe and Hayton.
○ Peter’s recent projects include the Arras Iron Age cemetery, the Nunburnholme Community Heritage project, excavations (2018-2021) on a ringfort and Iron Age sanctuary on the Yorkshire Wolds, and ‘Petuaria ReVisited’, a community-based project which is transforming knowledge of Roman Brough.
○ His most recent books are The Parisi: Britons and Romans in Eastern Yorkshire (2013) and The Arras Culture of Eastern Yorkshire (2020).
