Anonymous donor pays for renovation of Georgian farm at Ampleforth Abbey as guest accommodation

The funding has enabled the Benedictine order to renovate The Grange, their accommodation for those attending religious retreats at the monastery in Ryedale.

The Abbey is pursuing a wider project to develop its retreat centre and offer 'spiritual nourishment' for those who seek it.

The Grange now has a chapel, 16 en-suite bedrooms, communal spaces and offices. The former farm building, which dates back to 1825, has been used for visitors since 1973.

Monks of Ampleforth Abbey outside The Grange

Ampleforth Abbey's Dean of Hospitality Father Kevin Hayden said: "We have celebrated with great joy the completion of this first phase of work. It has been a deeply satisfying and inspiring experience, witnessing how so many people from so many backgrounds and areas of expertise have worked together with such generosity and commitment, making a real investment in this project because they believe in it and its importance. The final result is something we are all very proud of.

"Our ultimate vision for the Ampleforth Abbey Retreat Centre is to open it as a spiritual resource to all those seeking meaning in their life. We aim to be welcoming to all, especially those who are underprivileged or excluded, to be a place of open-hearted welcome where no-one is a stranger."

Ampleforth Abbey has been reviewing its estate and property holdings following a series of child safeguarding scandals which has forced the monastery to distance itself from boarding school Ampleforth College, with which it shares grounds. The Abbey owns the land and buildings occupied by the school, but has recently disposed of assets.

Around 400 acres of farmland near Gilling East, dating back to the time when the monastery was a self-sufficient community, has been sold to a long-term tenant.

Gilling Castle, a former country house which was used by prep school St Martin's until it merged with the senior school in 2018, was also put up for sale, though it has since been taken off the market.