James Watson, of Halifax Mill Auctioneers

The cameras are filming from early on during their sale day, and intermittently across the auction proceedings themselves.

The Road Trip’s two antiques experts will be entering a number of pre-bought collectables into the sale with an unknown element as to how they will fare once the bidding starts, in competition with one another, to make the most profits from the day.

Halifax Mill’s auctioneer team don’t hold any information as to what types of items might appear from the experts.

James Watson, lead auctioneer and owner of Halifax Mill, said: “For me and the team here on the Sunday 17th it will be an amazing experience no doubt - offering my own and our business’ appraisals of the Road Trip experts’ purchases will be a delight and it will be genuinely exciting to see how each item fares once the bidding starts.

“With our vendors/sellers in mind, this day could be an interesting opportunity to see how the experts’ acquisitions fare against any heirlooms or valuables that our locals choose to consign - getting a one-up on a televised antiques aficionado’s efforts shouldn’t be pooh-poohed.

"From my experience of filmings at other auction-houses, a number of buyers do seem to get somewhat of a bidding buzz from the cameras being on-site, so don’t miss out!”

The filming will commence at 10am on October 17, and the auction starts at 1pm.