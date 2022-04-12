ANZAC day ceremony in Harrogate to honour airmen who died for our freedom

They gave their lives to liberate Europe and were laid to rest in Yorkshire, thousands of miles from the people who loved and mourned them the most.

But the wartime sacrifices made by air force casualties from Australia and New Zealand have not been forgotten.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ANZAC Day ceremony will be held at Stonefall Cemetery in Harrogate on Sunday 24 April, as a mark of respect for the heroism of service personnel from the Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force who are buried there.

An ANZAC Day ceremony will be held at Stonefall Cemetery in Harrogate on Sunday 24 April, as a mark of respect for the heroism of service personnel from the Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force who are buried there.

The ceremony will highlight the valour displayed by more than 100 casualties who were serving with the Australian and New Zealand Air Forces, including Flight Officer Terence McKinley DFC of the RNZAF.

McKinley, aged 21 and from Wellington, was piloting a Halifax bomber on a test flight on 14 th November 1943 when both starboard engines failed just after take-off and the aircraft crashed just behind the Vale of York Hotel, Thirsk.

Four of the five crew on board sadly lost their lives. McKinley had been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross a few months before his death after completing a tour of duty.

His citation describes him as ‘outstanding’ and says ‘his fine fighting spirit, courage and leadership have gained him the entire confidence of his crew’.

Harrogate International Partnerships has been twinned with the New Zealand capital of Wellington since 1953, with the New Zealand Garden that lies within Valley Gardens, a tribute to those Kiwi airmen buried at Stonefall. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) will be hosting the Harrogate International Partnership’s Anzac Day Ceremony.

The ceremony will see representation from both the Australian and New Zealand High Commission as well as the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate and Andrew Jones MP. The music will be provided by Tewit Youth Band and a pupil from Harrogate Grammar School will sing the New Zealand national anthem in both Maori and English.

The ceremony has been organised by Kate Spencer, who looks after the twinning between Harrogate and Wellington for Harrogate International Partnerships.

Ms Spencer said: “I felt it was the right thing to do for these young airmen who, like thousands upon thousands of others, saw their lives cut drastically short in service of their country and the Commonwealth.

“I have the full backing of the RNZAF and Wellington City Council, who are delighted that this inaugural ceremony will now be held this year and for many more years to come.”

Harrogate Stonefall Cemetery is one of the largest CWGC sites in the North of England. The majority of burials are airmen who died during the Second World War when bomber command bases were established across Yorkshire. There are 97 Royal Australian Air Force and 23 Royal New Zealand Air Force servicemen buried at the site.

CWGC Public Engagement Coordinator, Elizabeth Smith, said: “The Air Force plot at Stonefall Cemetery is unique in the North of England due to its size and resemblance to our sites overseas. The majority of those remembered here are servicemen from across the Commonwealth. It is wonderful to have been able to support Harrogate International Partnership organise what we believe to be the first ever Anzac Day Ceremony at the site.”