Appeal to help bring vintage sheet music for boisterous ballads to life

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now librarians are calling on the city’s modern-day musicians and singers to help them bring an incredible collection of vintage sheet music to life for the first time in more than a century.

The array of late 19 th and early 20 th century songs is part of a vast collection at Leeds Central Library, which includes a combination of well-known musical classics alongside forgotten songs penned by local composers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usually having comic, satirical or political themes, the raucous melodies would have been a hit with the eager crowds who packed into music halls and theatres which were hugely popular at the turn of the 19th century.

Lee Noon, music librarian at Leeds Central Library

With a small selection of sheet music currently on display outside the building’s newly refurbished music library, the search is now on for pianists and vocalists to perform more pieces at a series of events planned to celebrate Heritage Open Days this September.

The library is keen to hear from local pianists and singers who think they can take on the challenge of performing the historic hits, some of which have not been played in more than a century.

Tunes which make up the collection include famed classics such as Ride a Cock Horse, billed as a “drawing room comic song” performed by Harry Liston, and George Leybourne’s “great comic song” The Organ Man which he both wrote and performed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are joined by titles including The Parson and the Clerk, sung by G H MacDermott and The Mouse-Trap Man, also by George Leybourne.

Other highlights include Mr and Mrs Baggs, described as “a most thrilling narrative giving an account of the frightful apparition, the appearance of which so affected Mrs B’s nerves that she was laid up for seven weeks after.”

The front cover shows the eponymous, pyjama clad Mr Baggs brandishing a blunderbuss at a terrified cat as his horrified wife looks on.

Lee Noon, music librarian at Leeds Central Library, said: “Music hall tunes like these were once a hugely popular part of leisure and entertainment in cities like Leeds, and would have been enjoyed by people of all different classes and backgrounds- they were very much the pop songs of their day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of these songs won’t have been performed or heard by an audience for more than a century now, and we’d love to give people in Leeds the chance to experience them again and for our local musicians to try and recapture a bit of what was really the golden age of music halls.”

The music hall songs are just one elements of Leeds Central Library’s huge collection of sheet music. One of the biggest collections in the UK, the library loans pieces to orchestras and musical institutions across the country.

As well as a piano available to use, the building’s newly refurbished music library also includes specially created walk-in recording studios and podcasting facilities.