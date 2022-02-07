Appeal to trace Yorkshire family whose letter sent in 1947 was found inside a book at Belgian flea market

The letter written by a Mrs Hinchliffe to her son and his three children in 1947 was posted from her home in the East Dene area of Rotherham to Ostend, the city where they were living.

Although the grandmother and her son, whose initials were AJ, and his wife Simone will likely all have died, the children could still be alive.

Kristine Vanblaere came across the opened letter inside the leaf of an old book she bought from a flea market in Ostend.

The letter was sent by airmail in 1947

The elder Mrs Hinchliffe's address at the time was 45 Brook Road, Rotherham and she sent the missive by airmail to 38 Rue des Giroflees, where Mr Hinchliffe and his wife lived with their sons Pierre and Martin and daughter Monique. At the time, French was the language used for official correspondence in Ostend, which is now part of Flemish-speaking Belgium.

The doting grandmother writes about the books she had bought for the children as Christmas presents, and also makes references to her own poor health and post-war austerity. Clothing coupons are mentioned, as rationing was in place for several years after the war ended.

As Ostend is a coastal city and seaside resort, it is also possible that the family could have been holidaying there.

The family are listed on the 1939 household register at their Rotherham address as Frederick and Anne Hinchliffe, who in 1947 would have been in their 60s. Frederick's occupation was a kitchen gardener. Their son is not included, though as a young man could have been away serving with the forces.

Ms Vanblaere is keen to return the letter to the couple's grandchildren or great-grandchildren to add to family records.

"I was touched by the letter, knowing what it is to have children of my own and memories of my father. I would like to send the letter to their relatives, imagining they might be happy to have it in the family."