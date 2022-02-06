Wentworth Woodhouse to close to the public for a week for filming of 'exciting' new TV production

A mystery project will be shot on the estate from February 15 until March 2, and the house will be out of bounds to visitors during this time.
The gardens and grounds will remain open though there will be some restrictions to access and parking.
The public right of way through the parkland will also remain accessible.
A statement from the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust read: "Due to an exciting filming project taking place, the House will be closed to visitors from Tuesday 15 February and will reopen as usual on Wednesday March.
"During this time, the gardens will remain open and our afternoon tea, tearoom and gift shop will still be available each weekend. As a result of the filming, there will be changes to car parking and access"
The ancestral seat of the Earls Fitzwilliam is fast becoming a go-to location for big-budget productions requiring an impressive country house backdrop. Wentworth's Georgian facade is longer than that of Buckingham Palace.
It has been on Netflix's radar since the streaming giants used part of the old servants' quarters to film episodes of The Irregulars, and the large number of estate buildings, many of them still in their original condition with few alterations, has proved enticing to period drama producers.
The Marble Saloon in the main house was used for filming a ballroom scene for the Downton Abbey movie in 2019, and other credits to Wentworth's name include Victoria, Gentleman Jack, The Darkest Hour and Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, Many scenes used redundant areas of the grounds not usually open to the public.