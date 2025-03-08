Archive film captures snapshots of ordinary women who have shaped York's history
There are the chocolate factory workers, at Rowntrees, or women skating on the frozen River Ouse and footballers, kicking a ball about.
These women were not pioneers, or scientists changing the world, but ordinary people who, through everyday actions, played a part in this city’s story.
A new film, produced by the School of Humanities and York Business School at York St John University, premiered last night in celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD).
It brings to light the untold stories, in Women of York.
“What’s exciting is that the film focuses on everyday women,” said project co-leader and senior lecturer in History, Dr Elodie Duché.
“It's not the trailblazers, or those who broke boundaries, but ordinary women who contributed to the city of York.
“And the great thing about historical film is we can access women’s voices from the past.
“Most stories come from a male narrative, rather than amplifying women's voices.”
The film uses archive footage from the Yorkshire and North East Film Archive (YFA/NEFA), taking in snippets dating back to Edwardian England and right through to the 21st century.
There are landmark scenes that will be familiar to many. It also includes moments of activism and controversy, with protests outside York Minster and debates over an actress playing God in the Mystery Plays.
The film stems from a broader work called The Women of York project, which aims to raise awareness of the role women have played in the development of the city.
The goal is to improve access to women's history at York’s tourism sites. Previous successes have been a festival, Beyond the Vote, and a Women’s History map.
Prof Anne-Marie Evans, head of the School of Humanities, said this now gives a new side to a story of York that dates back centuries.
“We've only got moments of it on footage, minutes really,” she said. “It's about seeing our city in another way.”
IWD, she added, was about building that sisterhood, to shine a light on women's stories.
“It's hugely important,” she said. “As women we often have to fight for our voices to be heard.” And fellow lead Dr Brendan Paddison, associate professor and Interim Dean of York Business School, said that documenting women's history is “essential” to understanding this past.
He said: “The city’s history is not complete without the stories of the women who shaped it.
“We can’t change how history was recorded in the past, but we can shape how it’s presented today, to enrich our shared heritage and inspire generations to come.”