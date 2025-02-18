Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously only 10 copies were known to have survived, produced in the 14th and 15th centuries, each one hand-made by a number of skilled craftsmen.

Very few medieval devotional items survived the Reformation in the 1540s and the outlawing of Catholicism some years later under Elizabeth I. The Bar Convent Arma Christi is thought to be one of the last examples ever made, dating from around 1475.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rolled document features the devotional prayer poem O Vernicle, with response texts after each verse. It was discovered by Bar Convent’s special collections manager Dr Hannah Thomas while cataloguing the convent’s collection.

The rolled document was discovered by Bar Convent’s special collections manager Dr Hannah Thomas

The ten known scrolls have been subject to academic and ecclesiastical scrutiny for many decades, sharing a unique insight into religious iconography and devotional practices. However, the Bar Convent Arma Christi may turn conventional thinking on its head, as the responses, written in red, demonstrate that this was scroll was likely used in communal worship as well as private prayer.

Dr Thomas said she quickly realised there was something very unusual and rare about the scroll which is just six inches long with the roll a couple of inches in diameter, when she unfurled it.

“This is an illuminated script, with hand-drawn figures and beautiful calligraphy – it is a medieval work of art in its own right,” she said. “However, where it differs from the other examples that have been discovered is that this is not merely an illustrated poem or prayer created for private contemplation, but featuring response texts suggesting it was used by groups or families as they gathered together for prayers in the home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of the only Catholic religious orders that was founded in England after the Reformation, precious objects and documents were often given to the sisters at the Bar Convent, now known as the Congregation of Jesus, for safe keeping, as practising the Catholic faith was an act of treason against the crown from 1581 onwards.

Many of these treasures have been on public display in the Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre, but fully cataloguing their archives has only started in recent years. There are no records of when this Arma Christi passed into the Order’s care.

The existence of the newly discovered scroll has been kept tightly under wraps until now, given its importance, and indeed, the full manuscript will not be revealed until it becomes the centrepiece of a major new exhibition at the Bar Covent Living Heritage Centre, which opens on April 5.