Army bomb disposal unit called as three live WW2 tank rounds are found on Yorkshire moors

South Yorkshire Police and a bomb disposal unit from the Royal Logistics Corps had to be called out to deal with the unexploded World War Two ordnance after it was found on the Langsett and Midhope moors near Penistone in the Peak District National Park last week.

It was initially reported that one tank round had been found but three were eventually recovered and made safe.

Langsett and Midhope played an important role in the war effort, when the moors were used as a firing range and training area before the D-Day landings. British, Canadian, American and Polish tank crews were all based there.

An army bomb disposal unit dealt with the ordnance

The famous Dambusters squadron and the Home Guard also conducted exercises there.

Many of the servicemen were billeted with local families and supported by farmers. Bullet holes can still be seen on rocks and the remains of bunkers and Nissen huts are also visible, as well as a tank wash and reinforced bridges.

There have been several instances of walkers coming across rusting unexploded shells in recent years, and the Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team assist police in locating them.

A tank shell discovered on Langsett Moor on a previous occasion

The Langsett and Midhope at War Group have recorded oral histories and archive material about the training area.

The roads to the firing range were constructed using rubble from the Sheffield Blitz and there was an army camp at Upper Midhope with a NAAFI staffed by local women.