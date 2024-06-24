Artists draw inspiration from South Yorkshire stately home Brodsworth Hall's estate

Now, as an art club first founded back in 1897 returns home to its original venue after a 30-year hiatus, members' collections share their inspiration.

Doncaster Art Club, as one of Yorkshire’s earliest, is exhibiting 57 paintings from 21 artists on display in the Hall until November.

The artists used the landscape in and around Brodsworth as inspiration for their work and have created pieces using mediums from acrylic to oil, chalk and pastel.

Julian Grainger from Doncaster Art Club with one of his paintings which was inspired by Brodsworth Hall and that has gone on display, as part of an exhibition, at the English Heritage property. Picture Scott Merrylees

All depict scenes such as the famous Laburnum arch in the gardens to crossroads, cows, topiary and croquet matches.

Art club president David Curtis said they were delighted to be invited to show works from visits over the last few years.

"In fact, the club has enjoyed painting in the grounds of Brodsworth Hall since the early 1970s," he said.

"The standard of the exhibits is testament to the talent which exists within our club and its continued enthusiasm to be received each year for our `paint out`, in such an inspiring location."

Curators Eleanor Matthew and Caroline Rawson inspect the painting 'Landscape with hawkers and sportsmen' 1659 by Jan Wijnants which has been permanently aquired by English Heritage and will go on show at Brodsworth Hall in South Yorkshire. Picture Scott Merrylees

Brodsworth Hall, as a celebrated example of a Victorian country house, was built in the 1860s for the Thellusson family but fell into disrepair as their fortunes diminished.

Now run by English Heritage, the pleasure gardens have been restored to glory while the house has been sympathetically conserved.

The return of Doncaster Art Club coincides with a season of art celebration, and younger visitors are encouraged to explore with a new family trail.

Pride of place in the art celebration, since the end of last year, is a new permanent piece called Landscape with Hawkers and Sportsmen, 1659, a painting by 17th-century Dutch Golden Age artist Jan Wijnants.

Curator Eleanor Matthews with the display that runs alongside the painting 'Landscape with hawkers and sportsmen' 1659 by Jan Wijnants which has been permanently aquired and will go on show at Brodsworth Hall in South Yorkshire. Picture Scott Merrylees

With funding from the National Heritage Memorial Fund and Art Fund, and a contribution from the Wolfson Foundation, this piece has been secured for the nation and has become part of the charity’s permanent collection.

After conservation work the painting has been redisplayed specially for 2024 and can be seen up close in the dining room alongside new information about the painting.

Later in the year, members can book on a special behind the scenes art tour around the hall, including paintings not currently on display.

Eleanor Matthews, curator at English Heritage said: “Following on from the permanent acquisition of Jan Wijnants’s painting last year, we are delighted to welcome back Doncaster Art Club who have put on a magnificent series of artworks using Brodsworth’s landscape as inspiration, and hope visitors enjoy seeing their creations.”