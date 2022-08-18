Artist's sculpture of ICU nurse he met in Covid lockdowns to be gifted to Leeds as thanks to NHS workers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now this sculpture, of an ICU nurse from Leeds’ St James’ Hospital, hopes to capture the spirit of NHS workers’ dedication and care.

Paul Digby, meeting new nurse Emily Greaves-Brayne during the worst times of the Covid pandemic, was struck by how exhausted she was.

Capturing her image in clay, he is now crowdfunding to create the final sculpture, which will be gifted to the city after museum exhibitions.

Leeds based sculptor and artist Paul Digby working on a life-sized figurative sculpture of ICU nurse Emily Greaves-Brayne he met during the worst times of the Covid pandemic, that will be shown in various locations throughout 2023 before the people of Leeds vote on a permanent space if funding is found to complete the work. Picture Tony Johnson

“Emily was always the nurse at the bedside of patients, throughout the pandemic,” he said. “Because families couldn’t go in to see patients, she was the one holding their hands.

“This sculpture is of a nurse, but it’s meant to represent everybody in the NHS. Every single healthcare worker, admin assistant and doctor and cleaner.”

Sculpture

Mr Digby, born in Grimsby, is a Leeds-based accomplished artist and sculptor who has exhibited all over Yorkshire.

Paul Digby's figurative sculpture of ICU nurse Emily Greaves-Brayne. Picture Tony Johnson

Some years ago he worked with emergency services staff on a series of drawings and paintings.

Then, under lockdown, he kept seeing the same ICU nurse in his local supermarket, exhaustion etched onto her face.

Determined to pay tribute to such NHS workers’ efforts, he met with her colleague ICU nurse Ms Greaves-Brayne, who only started nursing at St James’ in January 2020.

Positivity

Paul Digby's figurative sculpture of ICU nurse Emily Greaves-Brayne. Picture Tony Johnson

This sculpture, entitled Looking to the Future, hopes to signify some of her positivity and care, he said. Most notable, he said, were her clasped hands.

“It’s almost a subtle prayer pose, with the way that she’s standing,” he said. “I really respect the fact that she doesn’t see herself as a hero.

“We need to celebrate their work, to make a monument to their care.”

Already, more than £1,000 has been raised, and funding secured from Leeds Phil and Lit, Leeds Inspired, and Leeds Community Committee Funds.

Paul Digby's figurative sculpture of ICU nurse Emily Greaves-Brayne. Picture Tony Johnson

The project is backed by Leeds City Council, Leeds 2023 and Leeds City Museums, and endorsed by MP Hillary Benn. Barnsley bard, Ian McMillan, has penned a poem to it.

Fundraising

The clay model has been built, and it now needs fabricating. The hope is to create a plinth, featuring McMillan’s poem, and a JustGiving page is raising the final £2,000.

“I’m giving the sculpture to the city, and people can decide where they want it to be sited,” said Mr Digby, from North Leeds, whose own mother was a nurse.

“They go above and beyond. They care, and they don’t ask for much in return.

“This is a way of saying thank you, and remembering all the NHS staff and how they put their lives on the line to help others.”

Exhibitions

To support the crowdfunding appeal search Paul Digby on JustGiving.com.

Exhibitions of the sculpture are to be at Leeds Museum Galleries from January, then at St James’, before the people of Leeds vote on a final space for it to be permanently sited.

Ian McMillan, who has written a poem about the sculpture, will also be doing a poetry recital at Kirkstall’s Leftbank in October, alongside exhibitions of Mr Digby’s drawings. A second satellite exhibition of these drawings is also to be held at The Woods in Chapel Allerton in September.

