Bag a Bargain: Opera North sells off hundreds of costumes this weekend

If you go down to Opera North today, you could bag yourself an operatic bargain for as little as £1 – anything from an astronaut’s suit to a panda costume. For the next two days, hundreds of costumes and accessories are being sold off to make way for new costumes for future productions.

Anyone who has ever fancied dressing like an opera diva or adding some drama to their wardrobe can grab a bargain at the Leeds rehearsal rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running today and tomorrow the free event offers a rare opportunity to browse a treasure trove of period costumes and vintage clothing from Opera North’s productions over the last three decades.

Grab an operatic bargain at Opera North's Costume Sale Picture: Tom Arber

From kimonos, wedding dresses and evening gowns to frock coats, uniforms and even a panda costume, would-be purchasers can look through costumes from more than 40 of the company’s much-loved opera stagings, including Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, Verdi’s Don Carlos, Britten’s Gloriana and Janáček’s Jenůfa and Katya Kabanova.

Many items bear witness to the skill and craftsmanship of the company’s own costume team, while others have been created by external costume-makers or sourced from elsewhere for a particular opera.

Stephen Rodwell, Head of Costume and Wigs at Opera North said it offered a great opportunity not only for people to grab a bargain but to understand what work goes into creating some of the company’s most iconic costumes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following our Green Season in the autumn, we were keen to hold a Costume Sale as part of our commitment to sustainability, encouraging the reuse and repurposing of clothing by giving it a new lease of life, as well as sharing it with the wider community,” says Stephen.

Opera North is holding its first Costume Sale since 2005. The free event will run over two days at the end of May in the company's Linacre Studio in the heart of Leeds, with over 90 rails of period costumes and vintage clothing Head of Costume and Wigs Stephen Rodwell pictured with one of the costumes in the Howard Assembly Room, Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

“It’s a chance to show the wider public the craftmanship that goes into creating the costumes.

“There will be more than 90 rails for people to browse over the Bank Holiday weekend, and another 48 for us to replenish, so whether those who come along are interested in period clothing, vintage styling or staging their own theatrical productions or just going to a fancy dress party, there’ll be plenty to tempt them.

"For some people, the costumes will bring back memories of a performance they attended; for others, it will simply be a chance to invest in a piece of opera history. Whatever the reason, we encourage everyone to come along and see what gems they can discover. It is also a way of giving another life to these costumes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Stephen, who has been head of costume at Opera North since 2002, it is quite an emotional experience.

Opera North is holding its first Costume Sale since 2005. The free event will run over two days at the end of May in the company's Linacre Studio in the heart of Leeds, with over 90 rails of period costumes and vintage clothing. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

"Going through all the costumes brings back so many memories of all the productions I have been involved with over the years. I look at them and I remember the shows, I remember the hard work and love that has gone into each costume. It is literally my career flashing in front of my eyes,” he says.

"More than 20 years is a lot of productions and a lot of costumes. “Stephen works with the director and designers to make their idea turn into reality.

"My first job is to work out if what they want is feasible both in terms of how they look but also their function – the performers need to be able to sing and move in the costumes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then works with the designer to find the right pole to make each costume. “My job is like a co-ordinator between the designers and our costume team.”While the designers will research the period in which they want the production set, Stephen says it really helps for him to have an understanding too.

Lindsey Sandham prepares the costumes for the sale. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

"If it is about giving the feel of, say, the 17th century then it helps to have an understanding that period, We are not creating an exact replica but we are creating something that transports the audience to that era.,” says Stephen who has a particular interest in period costume.

He has spent the last five weeks getting ready for the sale.

“We have 98 rails ready to go and then another 48 rails with items to restock – it's a lot of stuff. You would have thought that it would have made a lot of space in the wardrobe but it is already filling up with costumes for performances for the next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opera North often has more than one production on at the same time at different venues – all needing different costumes.

My Fair Lady opens at the end of the month and runs until June 29, The Magic Flute opens on September 27 and runs until March 29 and A Midsummer Night’s Dream opens on October 29 and runs until November 20.

Not all costumes are going into the sale as Opera North often revives productions and so will be holding on to those, but others that have been revived are can’t be repurposed and no longer needed will be in the sale.

Opera North is hosting its first Costume Sale since 2005 picture: Robert Workman

All funds raised through the Costume Sale will help Opera North, a registered charity, continue its work inspiring each generation and enhancing people’s wellbeing through music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale is being held from 10.30am-4.30pm on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May in the company’s Linacre rehearsal studio at the Howard Opera Centre, which can be accessed via Harrison Street. Items will be replenished daily, with prices starting from as little as £1.

Entry is free and you can simply turn up on the day, but if you register in advance, you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win a meal for four at our restaurant Kino plus tickets to Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

A queue for entry may operate during busy times and people are being asked to bring their own bags for purchases as Opera North will not be able to supply shopping bags for customers. Card payments only.