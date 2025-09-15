Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Treasures gallery has opened at the Bar Convent Heritage Centre, featuring one of the region's most significant artefacts; The Bar Convent Arma Christi.

Just 11 of these illuminated prayer scrolls, dating back to about 1475, are known to exist in the world – and this is the best-preserved example ever found.

It was discovered in the convent’s archives buried in a box of leaflets from the 1980s.

Dr Hannah Thomas Special Collections Manager and Dr Isobel Staton Special Collections Assistant install the scroll. Picture Gerard Binks

It has been kept private for a ‘rest period’' to prevent irreversible light damage but now, until October 31, it will be on display along with sacred objects never seen in public.

Collections manager Hannah Thomas said: “The Bar Convent Arma Christi is one of the most awe-inspiring objects I have ever seen. Arma Christi Scrolls have been the subject of academic study for over 100 years, with other examples held by the British Museum, Bodleian Library and Scottish Catholic Archives, as well as California’s Huntington Library in California and New York’s Pierpont Morgan Library.

“Not only is the Bar Convent Arma Christi the best preserved in the world, it is also the only which features response texts at the end of verse, marked in red on the manuscript, a significant new piece of information about these texts. The Bar Convent and York are privileged to be the custodians of such an internationally significant object."

When the scroll is in its rest period, which will happen periodically throughout the year, an historically accurate replica will take its place. A list of dates shares when the original will be on display.