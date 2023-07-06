As part of the Beverley: Two Churches One Town campaign, funds are being raised over the next 10 years to save Beverley Minster and St Mary’s Church from falling into disrepair.
And a unique auction is being held on Saturday from 10am, with viewing open tomorrow and Friday.
Just under a hundred ancient artefacts date back to the 12th century and are anticipated to attract international attention as the auction will be available globally via the internet, while more than a hundred further items have been donated by residents.
The auctioneer will be Caroline Hawley, who regularly appears on TV show Bargain Hunt, and among the items up for sale are 14 pinnacles that secured the roof of the Minster which housed the shrine dedicated to its founder St John.
“It’s remarkable to think that the oldest of the stone pinnacles dates back to the late 1200s when Edward I visited the Minster to establish a chantry in St John’s honour,” she said.
“It’s impossible to put a value on items like this, who knows what they will fetch at auction, especially if wealthy collectors from, say, the USA or Japan get into a bidding war. All I do know is that the recent replacement pinnacles cost more than £15,000 in materials and labour alone.”