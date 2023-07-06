The sale of 100 artefacts is taking place on Saturday in an effort to raise £20m to save two churches in Beverley.

As part of the Beverley: Two Churches One Town campaign, funds are being raised over the next 10 years to save Beverley Minster and St Mary’s Church from falling into disrepair.

And a unique auction is being held on Saturday from 10am, with viewing open tomorrow and Friday.

Just under a hundred ancient artefacts date back to the 12th century and are anticipated to attract international attention as the auction will be available globally via the internet, while more than a hundred further items have been donated by residents.

The auctioneer will be Caroline Hawley, who regularly appears on TV show Bargain Hunt, and among the items up for sale are 14 pinnacles that secured the roof of the Minster which housed the shrine dedicated to its founder St John.

“It’s remarkable to think that the oldest of the stone pinnacles dates back to the late 1200s when Edward I visited the Minster to establish a chantry in St John’s honour,” she said.