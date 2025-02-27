Economy v.1

A report to the council’s cabinet seeks approval from the Barnsley Cabinet for funding to design and install the landmark sculptures of up to 15m, which will serve as a visual gateway to the Seam Digital Campus.

Each sculpture, symbolising the Yorkshire Rose, will feature integrated lighting and audio elements to create an immersive experience, and will serve as a centrepiece of the regeneration at The Seam, which will include an urban park and gardens.

Originally, the redevelopment was set to include a multi-storey car park, hotel and large residential development. However, the plans were scaled back last year due to rising costs.

The £2.5 million funding requested will cover the design, fabrication, installation, and necessary infrastructure upgrades for the sculptures.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has already allocated £874,000 from its existing capital programme for broader development at the campus, but the cabinet report is asking for the additional £2.5 million to specifically fund the sculptures and related works.

Alongside the proposed sculptures, the report also highlights a contingency budget of £1 million to cover any unforeseen costs or challenges that may arise during the installation phase.

The first phase of the redevelopment, which is funded through Future High Streets funding and council contributions, includes a newly designed urban park. The 4,700 square metre park will feature three separate gardens — the biodiversity garden, the digital garden, and a town centre link — aimed at improving the area’s public realm while supporting Barnsley’s growing digital sector.

The total cost for The Seam Digital Campus Phase 1 is now expected to be £11.97 million. Of this, £7.5 million is anticipated to come from external sources, including government grants, private investments, and other funding bodies. However, the report does not specify where the remaining costs will be covered from.

The council hopes that the additions to The Seam will attract investment, and the report outlines ambitions for the development of a premium hotel in Barnsley town centre to meet increasing visitor demand. The hotel would add 50 direct jobs and provide 140 guest rooms, offering higher-quality accommodation that currently is lacking in the area. This would address the gap in mid- to up-scale hotel options in Barnsley and accommodate tourists attending events or visiting the Seam Digital Campus.

The ongoing development of the Seam Digital Campus, alongside the potential for a National Centre for Digital Technologies, will help to solidify Barnsley’s role as a leader in the digital economy.

The addition of these sculptures, combined with further infrastructure improvements, will transform the town into an attractive destination for both businesses and visitors alike.