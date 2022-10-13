BBC at 100: National broadcaster reveals list of Yorkshire filming locations which have shaped its history

The locations include four in Yorkshire that are considered key to the BBC’s identity and heritage.

The map, which has been designed in partnership with Historic England for the BBC’s centenary, features Shibden Hall in Halifax – a country house which only recently became iconic when it appeared in the joint BBC/HBO production Gentleman Jack, a period drama about the life of Calderdale businesswoman Anne Lister. The series’ success has seen huge numbers of visitors from all over the world descend on the house and other locations in the area.

The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield is included in the map for its role in hosting the World Snooker Championships since 1977. The BBC has broadcast the event live from the Grade II-listed theatre ever since and legends such as Ronnie O’Sullivan have graced its stage.

Kathy Staff as Nora Batty on the famous steps during Last of the Summer Wine filming in 1996

More light-hearted is the inclusion of Nora Batty’s Steps in Holmfirth – the quintessential Yorkshire market town that was the major filming location for the gentle long-running sitcom Last of the Summer Wine. The much-loved character Nora Batty would often berate the local menfolk from her front steps.

The fourth and least known Yorkshire location is 26-27 Bishop Lane in Hull – where in 1924, the BBC set up the city’s first local radio station, 6KH, from a studio in an old warehouse. It broadcast its own programmes as well as central content, including lectures, children’s shows and gardening tips.

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: “This is a great opportunity to discover the influential BBC buildings and places on your doorstep. In 100 years, the BBC invented and then transformed the broadcast landscape; keeping us up to date with the latest news and making us laugh and cry with their comedy and drama programmes.”

BBC head of history Robert Seatter added: “In our centenary year, we are delighted to explore the BBC’s presence across the UK, from Poldark at Charlestown Harbour in Cornwall to DI Perez’s house at the Lodberries, Shetland. Along with popular TV locations, we showcase our BBC buildings and engineering centres that have become landmarks on and off screen, entering directly into the nation’s living rooms and connecting us with the wider world.”

The famous steps in Holmfirth - the cottage later became a tearoom