BBC Rewind: These are all the fascinating archive videos of Yorkshire now available to watch

Many had not been made available to watch since they were originally broadcast decades ago.

The Rewind collection has been launched to mark the BBC's centenary.

A search for Yorkshire brings up over 150 local films, many of them Look North news pieces, from the 1940s onwards.

A 1970s clip of the last Humber keel boat taken from a Look North broadcast

The miners' strike, royal visits, opening of the Humber Bridge, collapse of Scarborough's Holbeck Hall Hotel into the sea and 1957 flu epidemic are all covered - but there are also many quirky documentaries about subjects such as dry stone walling in the Dales.

Among them is a Look North segment about Calderdale Council offering derelict mill cottages in Hebden Bridge free to anyone prepared to renovate them in 1973. Today, the bohemian town - which attracted artists and hippies who took advantage of the offer - has notoriously expensive house prices.

Here's what you can watch

The Countryside Hour - Yorkshire. Dry stone walling in the Dales, 1997

Tonight: Clapham, Yorkshire. Local government reorganisation could see Dales village moved into Lancashire. 1962

The Brontes' Yorkshire: Documentary about places and buildings associated with the family. 1996

Here and There: Yorkshire Worn Belts. Recycling at the Brook House repair station, Beighton Colliery, Rotherham, 1954

Look North: Bing Crosby in Yorkshire. Crosby goes grouse shooting in the North York Moors, 1976

News: Coble Fishing in Yorkshire. Last traditional cobles in Flamborough, 1972

News: Doncaster's King's Own Light Infantry. Military parade in town centre, 1958

Behind the Headlines: Flu Epidemic. Filmed in Sheffield, 1957

Look North: Brick Lady. A retired teacher from Beverley shows off her collection of bricks, 1999

Holme Moss: How It Was Built, 1951

The Annual Bloodstock Yearling Sales, Doncaster Racecourse, 1954

North Country Royal Tour, 1954

Riding the Bounds ceremony, Richmond, 1950

Traces of 17th Century Coal Mine Discovered. Open cast mine at South Hiendley, Wakefield, 1951

Royal Agricultural Show, York, 1948

Radio York Opening, 1983

Queen Opens Humber Bridge, 1981

Clog Makers, Hebden Bridge, 1989

Gary Fridd Finds 1,000-year-old Sword. The schoolboy found the 9th-century weapon in a river near Richmond in 1976

Tonight: Worries. Sheffield residents speak about their social and economic concerns in 1959

Look North: Last Humber Keel Boat, 1974

Tonight: Electric Light. Dales village of Clapham gets electricity, 1962

Golden Fleece. Bradford wool prices peak, 1950

Look North: Wolds Water. A Driffield farmer exports bottled water from his pond to France to be sold as mineral water, 1998

Look North: Striking Feud. Strike at Thorne Electronics, Bradford, 1974

Look North: Big Rocks. Norwegian granite delivered to Withernsea to shore up coastal defences,

Look North: Daffodil Walk. Locals save Farndale's famous daffodil walk from being flooded, 1968

Look North: The Pub With Its Own Coal Mine. Self-sufficiency at The Tan Hill Inn in Swaledale in 1972

Look North: British Rail and Miniskirts. Rules on skirt length had been introduced for travellers - filmed in York, 1969

Look North: Holbeck Hall in Danger. Scarborough hotel later fell into the sea, 1993

Look North: Free Houses in Hebden Bridge, 1973