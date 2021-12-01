Reverend Kate Bottley on BBC Winter Walks. (Pic credit: BBC)

In tonight’s episode, Kate Bottley, a part-time Church of England priest from Sheffield, will take a historic hike through the ruins and snow-covered landscape of Wensleydale and Coverdale.

As she sets off on her winter walk, the sun rises over the ruins of Jervaulx Abbey and with just a 360-degree camera in her hand, Kate walks along the banks of the river Cover and into the dale of the same name.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As she passes through the beautiful woodland, she meets local residents who, like her, are braving the extremely chilly weather.

During the walk, Kate opens up about her faith and relationships before her journey ends at Middleham Castle, the ruined fortress which was Richard III’s childhood home.

Kate is a journalist, TV presenter and a reality TV star - as well as a Reverend.

She has appeared on British television shows, including Channel 4’s Gogglebox with her family, Celebrity Mastermind and Celebrity Masterchef.

The episode will air on BBC Four at 7:30pm on December 1.