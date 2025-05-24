Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a new exhibition in North Yorkshire aims to expose some of these hidden treasures.

Beck Isle Museum in Pickering has unveiled its latest exhibition, What’s in Store? It is a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at some of the extraordinary objects housed in the museum’s extensive collection.

Project Manager, Michala Pearson said: “This exhibition has given us a chance to highlight some of the objects normally tucked away in our stores.

“We’re really enjoying sharing these ‘hidden gems’ with our visitors.”

From quirky curiosities to remarkable pieces of local history, the exhibition features a range of objects from Pickering’s past. It has been made possible thanks to a wider collections project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. With their support, Beck Isle Museum has been able to invest in improving storage, documentation, and access to its collection.

Chair of Beck Isle Museum Trustees, Julie Kinghorn said: “This exhibition is part of an important project for the museum. With the support and funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, we’ve been working to ensure that many of the lesser-known objects from the town’s past are getting the attention they deserve.”

The objects on display were selected with the help of the museum’s dedicated team of volunteers, as well as during sessions run with local community groups. Among the many standout pieces in the exhibition is a large, ornate cashier’s till from the much-loved White Swan pub in Pickering.

“It’s a really beautiful piece,” said Ms Kinghorn. “As much a work of art as it is a piece of equipment. The intricate decoration was actually designed by Tiffany of New York and is proving popular with visitors.”

Another highlight is a selection of lithographs by Francis Nicholson, an important artistic figure from Pickering’s past. Often called the ‘father of watercolour painting’, Nicholson was also an early pioneer of lithography.

“These rare prints give us a glimpse into his skill and innovation,” says Ms Kinghorn. “But they also connect Pickering to the wider story of British art. His work can be found in major collections like the British Museum and the Tate, but it all began right here.”

