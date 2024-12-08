Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of them was Beechfield House in Doncaster which became the authority’s first museum and art gallery, surviving until the early 1960s – and was also a zoo.

Beechfield House was erected around 1812 by Henry Preston on pasture ground. It stood in almost five acres with ornamental planting, a meadow and kitchen gardens.

By September 1829, Beechfield House was owned by the Rev William Cuthbert who ran a private school on the premises. Cuthbert’s wife died in the house during 1832 after her dress caught fire.

Doncaster Beechfield House with figures. Peter Tuffrey collection

JW Sturgess, owner of the Bowling Ironworks, near Bradford, boughgt the property in 1841 and in 1861, his widow sold Beechfield to William Henry Foreman, who also owned Doncaster’s Nether Hall and Hall Cross House.

Foreman extended and altered Beechfield and improved the gardens.

He then leased the property to several tenants, among them Sir Isaac Morley, Director of the Sheffield & Rotherham Railway Company, G. Morris and Richard Morris.

Richard Morris transformed the grounds at Beechfield, with fountains, caverns and lawns, and often opened them to the public. Morris’s wife continued to live at Beechfield seven years after his death in 1900.

Doncaster Beechfield House Zoo. Peter Tuffrey collection

Trustees of HH Foreman’s estate then offered the house and adjoining lands to Doncaster Corporation for £12,000, which was accepted.

In 1903, the Corporation received a deputation from a committee asking it to assist in the formation of a town museum.

A museum of sorts, organised by the Doncaster Scientific Society, had been temporarily housed in a room adjoining the town’s Guildhall Council Chamber.

In 19th century Britain, the desire to learn and impart knowledge led to the growth of museums. By the 1880s, this country had around 200. Only about 45 were owned by municipal authorities, the remainder were founded and controlled by societies and institutions.

Doncaster Beechfield House grounds. Peter Tuffrey collection

This was a period when affluent, prominent townspeople offered bequests of money, often to a local authority, for the erection of museum buildings or adapting existing buildings for museum purposes.

In response to the Doncaster Museum Committee’s request, Doncaster Corporation said support for a museum would be considered – when it could provide suitable and adequate accommodation in some publicly owned property.

Five years later, the Doncaster Corporation Estates Committee viewed the recently purchased Beechfield House and Grounds. This committee recommended that the Doncaster Museum Committee be allowed to use three ground floor rooms as a town museum.

At a meeting of the Estates Committee on November 4, 1908, a communication was considered from the Doncaster Art Club, which had grown from the Sketching Club formed in 1901.

Doncaster Beachfield House Summer Art exhibition. Peter Tuffrey collection

The committee recommended that Art Club members be given the use of rooms on the first floor of Beechfield House.

In 1909, it was agreed that the first floor of Beechfield be known as the Municipal Art Gallery, and that a committee be formed to manage it, consisting of four Art Club members and six members of the Corporation.

The contract for the alterations to the building was let to D. Gill & Son builders, and amounted to £247. Mr Corbett was nominated as Curator at £50 a year.

The opening of the new Art Gallery and the annual exhibition of the Art Club took place on October 28, 1909, when Viscountess Halifax took part in the ceremony.

Councillor W Clark presided and said he was a great believer in municipalities doing what they could to back up pictorial and musical art.

Viscountess Halifax said it was the first art exhibition she had attended in Doncaster, though she hoped to have many more opportunities of visiting the new gallery and improving her knowledge of art.

Doncaster Beechfield House demolition with Technical College to the rear 16 Feb 1963. Peter Tuffrey collection

The Town Clerk added that he hoped Doncaster would soon have an art gallery worthy of Yorkshire.

The Yorkshire Post of March 24, 1910 reported that the museum at Beechfield, established at the expense of the Corporation, was formally opened by the Mayor (Councillor Halmshaw). This was in the presence of a large company, including members of the local scientific society.

It was explained that there were rooms in the old mansion for plenty of exhibits to be displayed. Included among those already deposited was a fine Roman cinerary urn dug up by a steam navvy in the excavations for the Great Central avoiding line at Sprotbrough.

Alderman Armitage, chairman of the Museums Committee, presided, and amongst the invited guests was Thomas Sheppard, curator of the Hull Museum, who gave a short address.

He emphasised the importance of a local museum for educational purposes, and insisted on the value of clear and full descriptive labels.

The collections increased quickly and, a popular attraction after the First World War was a tank, Danum.

It was awarded to the town for its efforts in the War Savings Certificate campaign. A military procession escorted the tank from the railway station to Beechfield House where it was accepted from the military authorities.

It was added: ‘The engines were then started, the “charge” was sounded on bugles, and the Danum moved forward, crashed through the park wall, and, amid loud cheers, brought up in the grounds.’

The tank was displayed outside the building’s front entrance, on a concrete foundation, until 1938, when it was sold as scrap to T.W. Ward of Sheffield for £75 10s.

A prestigious event was the Summer Exhibition. The exhibition was held annually between 1910-1940, except for a break from 1916 to 1921.

Many artists holding national recognition were brought together at the exhibition.

They included Charles Sims, Harold and Laura Knight, George Clausen, Horace Brodzky, Jacob Kramer, John and Paul Nash and Henry Moore.

The exhibition opening ceremonies regularly provided a platform for views to be expressed about the need for a new art gallery.

Curator Norman Sylvester, at the 1931 exhibition opening, said that he would not apologise for the bad hanging of the pictures as he had been shouting for a new art gallery for long enough.

However, this did not occur until much later, and during the Second World War, the Beechfield House gardens were largely taken over for growing vegetables.

A popular attraction at Beechfield House was the zoo and many stories about the exhibits featured in newspapers. During December 1955, Billy, a brown Himalayan bear, was moved from Vulcan House, Shipley Glen to find a home at Beechfield House zoo.

In the post-war years, Beechfield House continued as one of the town’s major institutions until the building of a new technical college was envisaged in Waterdale.