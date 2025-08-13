Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company hit the headlines recently when Libertines singer Pete Doherty turned up at one of their shops after being told to try them out by his guitarist, but it is a far cry from the early days of the business in the 1950s.

Béres today has 14 shops across the city, between them selling a million pork sandwiches a year. But it all started when a Hungarian butcher’s son came to the UK as a political refugee after the 1956 uprising against the Stalinist government, which had taken possession of his father’s shops in Budapest.

Despite having no butchery experience himself, Sandor Béres – whose son Richard today runs the business with his sisters Catherine and Helen – took a job at a butcher’s in Rotherham and quickly learned the trade. Within a couple of years, he was confident he had what it took to go into business himself.

Richard Béres at their shop on Middlewood Road. Picture: Dean Atkins.

He and his wife Eileen, whomet at a dance in Barnsley, took on a shop at Wadsley Bridge, with the story being that Sandor had been passing one matchday, saw hungry Owls fans streaming past and decided it was the perfect location.

Within the first week, they lost their biggest wholesale order but what could have been a killer blow turned out to be the making of the business. Left with a surplus of meat, Sandor, who Richard says was a ‘brilliant’ cook, started making and selling pork sandwiches and they were soon flying off the shelves.

That first shop was pulled down so the road could be widened but they opened another on nearby Middlewood Road and a second branch on Penistone Road, where Hillsborough Leisure Centre is today – with Sandor working in one and Eileen in the other. Before Richard joined the business in 1988, they opened another shop on Bradfield Road but it was once he took over that the expansion really started.

"We knew we had a good product to sell, we just needed to modernise the processes,” said Richard. They opened the factory and started baking their own bread in 2000, and new shops soon followed in Crookes, Woodseats and Chapeltown.

Béres opened its first city centre shop on Pinstone Street in 2015, and in 2018 it expanded into Crystal Peaks shopping centre, which is today its busiest shop. In 2021, amid the Covid pandemic, it opened two new shops, on Ecclesall Road and in Broomhill, bringing the total to 14.

One thing Richard insists hasn’t changed is the size of the sandwiches, which are still made to the same specification his father perfected, with a generous portion of hot roast pork and plenty of dripping, stuffing and crackling.