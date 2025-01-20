Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was built in 139 days, starting on Good Friday 1853 and completed by September of that year.

Additions in 1995 included washrooms, a kitchen and an upper floor but many original features have been preserved, including box pews encased in wood panelling to allowed families to sit together.

It is the cemetery which draws most attention, for among the almost 5,000 recorded graves are three Elizabeth Taylors and one Isaac Newton, none of which were the well-known bearers of those names.

Bethel Chapel in Shelf

However, there are two graves which many visitors attempt to seek out, the most famous being that of Joseph Jagger.

A former mill worker turned textile entrepreneur, Jagger is reputedly - in the words of the Victorian music-hall song of that name - “the man broke the bank of Monte Carlo”.

Born in Shelf in 1830, his business was faced with bankruptcy in 1880.

After borrowing money from family and friends he and his nephew Oates Jagger travelled to the Mediterranean principality to try and exploit a perceived bias in the roulette wheel he is reputed to have worked out through observing bias in spinning wheels at his mill.

For a whole month, Jagger studied a roulette wheel at the Casino de Monte Carlo, secretly noting which numbers won most often.

He is said to have had total winnings of over 2 million francs, nearly £8m in today’s money.

The other famous grave is that of Edward Hartley.