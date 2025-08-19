Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1494 the 31st Abbot of Fountains, Marmaduke Huby, ordered the construction of a monastic chapel for Bewerley Grange in Nidderdale, just outside Pateley Bridge.

After Fountains closed in 1539 following the Dissolution of the Monasteries, while the abbey was gradually plundered for building stone the chapel remained in use as a dwelling house.

Now a Grade II-listed structure, it is the only building to survive from the abbey’s many granges.

Bewerley Grange Chapel

In 1678 it was bought by one of Nidderdale’s famous Yorke family for use as a school and children were educated there until 1831, including lessons in Greek and Latin, after which it served as a local courthouse, a workshop, a store and a private house.

It became a Congregational Chapel on Sundays.

By the 1920s it was said to be in a state of dilapidation and some restoration work was carried out.

Major work took place in 1965, and since then the chapel has been used for monthly services.

Among the furnishings are eight 15th century style wrought iron candlesticks and three oak candelabra each of which holds five candles.

The first baptism after re-dedication of the chapel was in 1966 and first marriage in 1973.

Since 1981 it has been in private hands but with the aim of maintaining the original purpose, and the parish pays a peppercorn rent as long as religious services continue there.

The favourite motto of Abbot Huby can still be seen on the exterior of the east wall: SOLI DEO HONOR ET GLORIA (To God alone be honour and glory).