An earlier residence, know and the Archbishop’s Palace, existed immediately north of York Minster. It is thought to have been built by Roger de Pont L’Eveque, archbishop from 1154 to 1181, after a fire severely damaged the Minster in 1137. Edward III based his court there in 1327-28 while fighting the Scots. Other monarchs to use the building were Henry IV, Richard III, Henry VII and Margaret Tudor.

By then Bishopthorpe Palace had become the archbishops’ official residence. While resident there in 1405 Archbishop Robert Scrope was accused of helping to orchestrate the so-called Northern Rising, a rebellion against Henry IV, and in the presence of the king tried at the palace for high treason. After being found guilty he and two co-conspirators were taken to a field at Clementhorpe nunnery, on the south side of York’s city walls, and beheaded.

A north wing was added in the late 15th century, and between 1761 today’s building began to take shape when Archbishop Robert Hay Drummond brought in the renowned Georgian architect Robert Carr to design the gothic stable block and gatehouse and a new frontage for the palace. This provided an entrance hall and the drawing room where portraits of past archbishops are now displayed.