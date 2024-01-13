The buyers of an old railwayman’s cottage in the Yorkshire Dales that is famously isolated have allowed the building to be used as a filming location.

3 Blea Moor Cottages attracted interest from around the world when it went up for sale in early 2022 – and finally changed hands in the spring of 2023 having had its asking price reduced to £250,000.

The semi-derelict, three-bedroom inter-war house is the only survivor of a row of three cottages and was built by the London, Midland and Scottish Railway, who operated the nearly Settle to Carlisle line, for workers at the nearby signal box. The other two were Victorian and demolished along with a lamp hut in the 1950s.

It is not accessible by road and has no electricity or mains water supplies, though it is often passed by walkers heading for Whernside on the Three Peaks Challenge route and the signal box is still staffed by Network Rail.

Blea Moor Cottage is next to the signal box on the Settle to Carlisle line

The agents who managed the sale marketed it as ideal for use as a holiday home or let, walkers’ refreshment stop or bunkhouse, yet last summer the new owners, whose identity is not known, hired the ‘time capsule’ house out to a film production company.

It was used for the shoot of Black Dog by Sheffield-based film-makers Open House Pictures. The production tells the story of a father and son living in a remote moorland property who struggle with their mental health and relationships with each other, compounded by their isolation.

Its director Ed Kirk, who shot the independent film in black and white, described 3 Blea Moor as an ‘incredible’ location that was ideal because of its dilapidated condition. He called it ‘a relic of another time’.

It it no surprise that the previous owner of 3 Blea Moor was a known recluse, John Myerscough, who kept Harris hawks and stored large numbers of scrap vehicles on his land. The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority had to take enforcement action in 2010 to clear the site.

There were once two other railway cottage standing beside number 3 before they were demolished in the 1950s

The cottage can only be accessed by 4x4 or quad bike, or by walking 20 minutes from the nearest car parking at Ribblehead Viaduct.