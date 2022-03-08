Blow for campaigners who want to reopen Victorian pub as developer wins bid to create flats

A planning inspector has ruled that Wakefield-based Tri-Core Developments can build three flats in The Jubilee Pub building, overturning a decision by City of York Council.

The Friends of Jubilee have been working on a plan to revitalise the pub, which closed in 2016.

A planning inspector has acknowledged that the area around Leeman Road has limited community space, but said Tri-Core’s plans would not impact on the viability of the pub.

The Jubilee pub in York

Part of the first floor and all of the second floor can be turned into three flats. The pub will remain on the ground floor, as will the function room – albeit one reduced in size.

Shannon Edwards, a Friends of The Jubilee committee member, said it was not the outcome they had wanted.

She added: “I think probably most of us were initially disappointed because of that question of how viable it would be trying to balance residential accommodation next door and above a pub and function room.”

Tri-Core has previously put forward plans to turn the whole building into flats, then for four flats before the final proposal for three flats.

Ms Edwards said: “I think a lot of us have taken heart from our hard work over three years to make sure that the pub and the function room and the beer garden are protected from development.”

The pub, in Balfour Street, originally opened in 1897 and was named for Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee.

A meeting of the campaign group will take place this weekend to decide next steps.

Ms Edwards added: “For a lot of us, it’s important to see it through – because we live there.”

The planning inspectors report states: “Although the proposal would reduce the size of the function room, beer garden and ground floor accommodation, the changes would not significantly compromise the social and community facilities that could be provided.

“There is no compelling evidence to suggest that the future viability of the pub would be affected to a harmful extent. The community’s ability to meet its day to day needs would not therefore be reduced.”

Holgate ward councillor Kallum Taylor, who has been supporting the campaign, said: “While this is disappointing, it will at least move this sorry saga forward, and it would have been far worse had the community just rolled over.

“Our continued efforts over the years have forced the owner to go from trying to turn the whole building into six flats, to now keeping the pub and function room with just three flats.

“The inspector agreed with us on the importance of protecting the Leeman Road area’s few community spaces but they did not agree that the flats would threaten this. “