The four-mile journey retraces the walk made by the holy brothers who left Ripon on December 26, 1132 AD, to found a new Cistercian monastery at Fountains Abbey, on the banks of the River Skell.

Last year, Covid-19 restrictions prevented the annual event from taking place and it was instead restaged in the summer.

However, the cathedral is hoping that this year the pilgrimage will be able to go ahead as normal.

Bishop of Ripon Dr Helen-Ann Hartley and Dean of Ripon John Dobson on the 2018 pilgrimage.

In 2019, the last time the Boxing Day pilgrimage took place, more than 1,200 people set off from the cathedral’s West Front, with many more joining along the route.

The Dean of Ripon, John Dobson, said it is one of the “hugely enjoyable events” of the year, and added: “Drawing on the lengthy history of both the cathedral and the abbey, it gives a welcome encouragement to all of us to take some much needed exercise after a day of feasting.

The event will begin with a short service in Ripon Cathedral at 9.30am. Walkers will set off at 10am with the aim of arriving at Fountains Abbey at 11.45am.