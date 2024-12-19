New plans for Bradford City Hall could make it easier for peregrine falcons to breed on the building’s iconic clock tower.

A planning application for a new peregrine falcon nest and CCTV camera on the top of City Hall has been submitted this week.

It says the raptors that frequent the Grade I-listed building struggle to nest on its bare stone, and they hope the new nest will allow successful breeding as well as giving the birds a “high profile” during City of Culture.

It follows a similar application to install a nest at the top of the Lister Mill chimney being approved earlier this year, and will boost the Bradford Peregrine Trail.

The application says: “Wild Peregrine Falcons hold a territory and attempt breeding on the City Hall tower but have had a poor record of breeding success.

“Eggs laid on bare stone typically fail to hatch. Evidence from around the country suggests installing a Peregrine nestbox lined with gravel, dramatically improves breeding success in urban locations.”

The pair that are regularly seen on City Hall were observed mating early in 2024, but to date there is no recorded breeding success.

The application adds: “The installation of the camera will enable the Peregrines to be monitored by Bradford Urban Wildlife Group and enjoyed by local people via the Bradford Peregrine Trail website, social media and at organized viewing events.

“Close working with community groups, schools, local facilities and engagement with Bradford 2025 will ensure a high profile for these birds, delivering benefits to local people and raising the profile of this historic building.”

The nest will not be visible from Centenary Square according to the plans.

When the planning application for a nest at Lister Mill was submitted there were numerous objections from people who raised concerns the birds of prey might have a negative impact on the local pigeon population.

Referring to this concern, the City Hall application says: “Our previous planning application elicited a number of negative comments apparently inspired by misinformation. It is therefore important to make it clear that installing a nestbox will not attract new peregrine falcons to the area.

“Peregrine falcons are already present at City Hall and have been for many years. It will also not attract new pairs of peregrine falcons nearby.

“Peregrines are highly territorial and are extremely unlikely to tolerate other peregrines nesting within a radius of 1.2miles – and most likely considerably further.

“Some have suggested there are too many birds of prey, which will impact on numbers of songbirds. But in fact, many species of birds of prey, including peregrines, are recovering from near extinction as recently as the 1970s due to persecution and pesticides in the food chain.”