Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1885 work began on a 115-bedroom showpiece hotel in Cheapside, next to the station, and during the golden age of steam it was the most iconic railway hotel in the north of England. Its fine Victorian interior, which included ornate plasterwork and glittering chandeliers in the French Ballroom, was considered the equal of any in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The architect Charles Trubshaw was employed by the Midland Railway to design numerous other buildings for the company. These included stations at Keighley, Skipton, Bingley, Sheffield and Leicester as well as the Midland Hotel in Manchester, said to have been coveted by Hitler as the future headquarters of his Nazi-ruled Britain.

In its heyday Bradford Midland Hotel accommodated many famous guests. On the evening of Friday the 13th of October 1905 the greatest actor of the day, Sir Henry Irving, appeared in Tennyson’s tragedy Becket at the Theatre Royal on Manningham Lane. During the performance he felt unwell but carried on to deliver the last line “Into they hands, Oh Lord, into thy hands...” After the final curtain he returned to the hotel but collapsed and died in the foyer.

Bradford Midland Hotel.